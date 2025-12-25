The presidency has spoken out over claims of Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila's replacement

The presidency said Hakeem Muri-Okunola would continue as Principal Private Secretary, adding that no reshuffle confirmed

The state house also urged media to verify information amid rising speculation and fake news

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has dismissed as reports claiming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with the Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 24, the Presidency described the claim as a fabrication and urged Nigerians to ignore it entirely.

The Presidency responds to claims surrounding the alleged sudden replacement of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo credit: Kola Sulaiman/@femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Presidency debunks viral claim

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement shared via Facebook, stated that there was “absolutely no truth” in the report suggesting any change in the position of Chief of Staff.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” Mr Onanuga said.

Gbajabiamila remains Chief of Staff

The Presidency stressed that Mr Gbajabiamila continues to serve as Chief of Staff to the President, dismissing suggestions of a quiet reshuffle within the Presidency.

According to the statement, no such decision has been taken by President Tinubu, and no directive has been issued to indicate any change in the leadership structure of the President’s office.

Muri-Okunola retains current role

The Presidency also clarified that Mr Muri-Okunola remains the Principal Private Secretary to the President and has not been elevated to the position of Chief of Staff.

Officials described the speculation as baseless and misleading, warning that such claims were capable of creating unnecessary tension within government.

Fake news aimed at causing disharmony

Mr Onanuga accused those behind the viral claim of deliberately spreading falsehood to sow discord within the administration.

“The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government,” he said.

Presidency urges media verification

The Presidency used the opportunity to caution news organisations and social media users to verify information before publishing or sharing it.

The Presidency speaks out on reports suggesting a sudden replacement of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo credit: Bayo Onanuga

Source: Facebook

“We reiterate that news media should always verify their information before publishing or sharing on social media,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest in the activities of President Tinubu’s administration, with the Presidency insisting that no changes have been made to the office of the Chief of Staff.

List of cabals in Tinubu's govt

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Charles Omole, the author of former President Muhammadu Buhari's biography, "From Soldier to Statesman:

The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari", has said that there are five cabals in President Bola Tinubu's government, which even made it even more complicated.

The biography of the former president has been making headlines since the book was unveiled by President Tinubu at the State House on Monday, December 15, because of strong voices from Buhari's closet who contributed to it, including former first lady, Aisha Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng