Young people in Nigeria and across Africa and Europe were offered fresh opportunities to access international funding through the AU-EU Youth Action Lab

The initiative aimed to empower youth-led organisations to design solutions, strengthen economic prospects, and collaborate across continents

With grants worth up to 51 million naira available, the programme promised to amplify youth voices and drive change on global challenges

The African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) announced that young people in Nigeria and other countries would have the chance to access funding worth up to 51 million naira through the AU-EU Youth Action Lab.

The initiative was designed to support youth-led ideas and solutions that addressed pressing global challenges. Officials explained that the Youth Action Lab aimed to strengthen connections between young people across Africa and Europe.

The ambition was to encourage collaboration, learning, and sharing among youth initiatives, while also ensuring that their voices and solutions reached policy-makers at different levels, including the AU and EU.

Call for proposals in 2025

The Youth Action Lab confirmed that another call for proposals would be launched in the coming year. Youth from diverse backgrounds in Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia (Somaliland Region), Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and all EU member states would be eligible to apply.

Four grant types for youth initiatives

The programme offered four distinct grant types, each lasting up to 12 months and tailored to different needs:

- Innovation Grants: Designed to support youth initiatives that wanted to design, test, or scale innovations linked to global challenges. Grants ranged between 30,000 and 40,000 euros for individual youth organisations.

- Entrepreneurship Grants: Focused on strengthening economic opportunities for young people. Grants of 30,000 euros were available for individual organisations or consortiums of youth organisations.

- Representation Grants: Targeted at underrepresented and marginalised youth in Africa, with the goal of enabling them to deliver change in their communities. These grants were managed by Restless Development Uganda, a non-profit agency supporting young leaders.

- Cooperation Grants: Encouraged African and European youth organisations to collaborate by sharing resources, knowledge, and strategies. Applications had to be submitted jointly by at least two organisations, with projects implemented across both continents.

Empowering Youth voices

Organisers stressed that the Youth Action Lab was designed to be “powershifting”, ensuring that young people were not only supported financially but also empowered to influence decision-making.

The initiative was seen as a major opportunity for young people in Nigeria and other eligible countries to access international funding, build partnerships, and contribute to solutions for global challenges.

See how to apply here.

