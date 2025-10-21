The Federal Government, in collaboration with the UNDP, wants to train Nigerian youths in digital innovation training

The programme will select 30 young Nigerians to co-create digital solutions addressing challenges in agriculture, health, and education

Selected persons will enjoy all expenses paid, including travel, accommodation, and meals

The Federal Government has opened applications for a fully funded digital innovation and entrepreneurship training programme to take place from November 10 to 14, 2025, in Abuja.

The training aimed at empowering young Nigerians to tackle critical national challenges through technology-driven solutions.

Govt to train young entrepreneurs

Legit.ng reports that the programme is organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility (CCRS) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

It will be fully funded by the UNDP, covering travel, accommodation, and meals for all selected participants.

Statement on the programme reads:

"The Digital for Youth-Led Enterprise programme is a national 5-day, in-person training and design sprint happening in Abuja, Nigeria, from 10 - 14 November 2025.

entrepreneurs 30 young Nigerians from across Nigeria passionate about using digital innovation to address challenges in Agriculture, Health, or Education- three priority sectors identified by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

"The programme is a House of Representatives Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility (CCRS) initiative, fully funded by UNDP, covering travel, accommodation, and meals for all selected participants."

According to the organisers, applications are open to Nigerian youths with innovative ideas or early-stage projects in agriculture, health, or education.

Interested individuals are required to complete the online application form carefully before the deadline of October 26, 2025. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and the final list of selected participants will be announced on October 31, 2025.

To apply, use this link

FG pledges entrepreneurial skills for youths

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, has reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to equipping young Nigerians with skills that promote entrepreneurship and job creation, DailyTrust reports.

He said the government would continue to support initiatives that enable youths to showcase Nigeria’s creativity and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Enoh made this known during the third edition of the National Sewing Competition, organised by the Ladi Memorial Foundation.

