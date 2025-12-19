The federal government has announced that Nigerian youths can access loans of up to N5 million under the new YouthCred scheme

The programme targets over 400,000 young Nigerians, including NYSC corps members

Loans are designed with flexible repayment terms to help youths meet their financial needs

The Federal Government has launched YouthCred, a new credit scheme that allows Nigerian youths aged 18 to 39 to access loans of up to N5 million through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

The programme is aimed at helping young Nigerians overcome financial challenges, boost productivity, and build a formal credit history, while reducing reliance on loan sharks and unregulated digital lenders.

Who can apply?

Eligible applicants include employed youths in the public or private sector, young entrepreneurs, and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Loan terms and benefits Loan amounts range from N5,000 to N5 million, with flexible repayment plans of 1 to 12 months, depending on the borrower’s category. Interest rates are low and government-backed.

Corps members and employed youths may have repayments deducted from salaries, while entrepreneurs can structure repayments according to their business cash flows.

CREDICORP described YouthCred as a “credit revolution” designed to equip young Nigerians with financial knowledge, access to responsible credit, and opportunities to build strong credit histories.

The scheme offers tailored products for different groups of youths, including:

Corper Credit: Short-term loans for NYSC members

YouthCred Card: Flexible credit solution for young professionals

Youth Entrepreneurs Credit: Support for young business owners to expand operations

How to apply

Applicants can visit the YouthCred website to complete a short online application, with verification completed in minutes. No collateral or guarantors are required, and funds are disbursed directly to applicants’ accounts once approved.

Repaying on time and completing financial training modules allows borrowers to increase their loan limits.

The scheme promises transparency, with no hidden fees, and clear interest and repayment terms from the start.

Frequently asked questions

Who is eligible?

If you are aged 18 to 39, earn a salary, or run a business, you are eligible. NYSC corps members also have exclusive loan options.

Who can apply?

Employed youths in the public or private sector

Young entrepreneurs running businesses

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members

Loan amount

From N5,000 up to N5 million

Interest rate

Low and affordable (government-backed)

Repayment method

Flexible repayment plans ranging from 1 to 12 months

Salary-based deductions for employed applicants

Structured repayment for business owners and corps members

