Benin jailed around 30 people, mostly soldiers, after a failed coup attempt against President Patrice Talon

The thwarted putsch on December 7 was defeated by loyalist forces with Nigerian and French military support

The accused now face charges of treason, murder and endangering state security before a special court in Cotonou

Benin authorities jailed around 30 people, most of them soldiers, on December 15 in connection with a failed attempt to oust President Patrice Talon, legal sources obtained France24 showed.

The attempted coup was defeated by loyalist army forces with support from the Nigerian air force and French special forces.

On December 7, soldiers appeared on national television to announce that President Talon had been deposed. However, the putsch was swiftly crushed, leaving several people dead. The alleged coup leader, lieutenant-colonel Pascal Tigri, and other mutinous soldiers remained on the run, according to the same sources.

Soldiers face treason charges

Legal sources reported that the accused appeared before a special prosecutor at the court for economic crimes and terrorism in Cotonou on Monday. They were placed in pre-trial detention the following day after their hearing.

The group is being prosecuted for "treason", "murder" and "endangering state security", the sources added. A heavy security presence was observed around the court during the proceedings, an AFP journalist noted.

Opposition figure’s son questioned

Separately, Chabi Yayi, son of former president and opposition leader Thomas Boni Yayi, was released on Monday after questioning. He remains under prosecution in connection with the coup attempt, though the reasons for his involvement have not been disclosed. Chabi Yayi is a member of the opposition party led by his father.

President Patrice Talon, who has been credited with driving economic growth, has faced criticism from opponents who accuse him of authoritarianism.

Benin, once praised for its democratic dynamism, has in recent years struggled with jihadist violence in the north.

Talon is expected to step down in April after completing the maximum-allowed two terms in office, marking the end of his presidency in a country now grappling with political instability and security challenges.

Where is Benin Republic located?

Benin Republic is a West African nation known for its rich history, diverse culture, and strategic location. Benin, formerly called Dahomey until 1975, is bordered by Nigeria to the east, Togo to the west, Burkina Faso and Niger to the north, and the Atlantic Ocean to the south. Its capital is Porto-Novo, while Cotonou serves as the largest city and economic hub.

The country covers 112,622 km² with a short coastline of 121 km. French is the official language, though many local languages are spoken. Benin is a unitary presidential republic, home to diverse ethnic groups and religions, and renowned for the historic Kingdom of Dahomey.

