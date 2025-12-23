Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri , once regarded as a disciplined and discreet officer, shocked Benin when he emerged as the alleged leader of a failed coup against President Patrice Talon

The mutineers launched a pre-dawn assault on December 6 - 7 , seizing hostages and briefly declaring the government dissolved before loyalist forces regained control

As Tigri remains at large, questions linger over his motives, ranging from security grievances to political exclusion

Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, the alleged mastermind of the attempted coup against President Patrice Talon in Benin, remains at large.

According to Africa Report, security forces arrested several suspects and inflicted heavy casualties, but Tigri managed to escape with accomplices after taking two senior officers hostage.

Benin coup attempt left the nation shaken as Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri evaded capture after leading mutineers. Photo credit: BeninUS/x

Source: Twitter

The mutineers launched a pre-dawn assault on the presidential palace and residence on the night of December 6-7, before loyalist troops, backed by Nigerian air power, repelled them.

Here are ten key things to know about the discreet officer who shocked colleagues with his bid for power.

1. Discreet soldier

Many officers were reportedly stunned to learn Tigri had coordinated the coup attempt. A palace security source said: “He is a disciplined officer, respectful of the hierarchy. He is not the type to rebel and is also very discreet.” Colonel Dieudonné Djimon Tévoédjrè, commander of the Republican Guard, added: “It surprised us because he was known as a good soldier.

He had the opportunity to attend an officer’s academy, which allowed him to climb the ranks. Before this, he had always enjoyed the trust of his superiors.”

2. Military academy cadet trained in artillery

Tigri was a former cadet of the Bembèrèkè military academy, trained in artillery. He served for years in the Beninese army before moving into operational command positions. He reportedly told those close to him: “I am not an officer who rose through privilege.”

3. Protégé of National Guard chief of staff

Colonel Faizou Gomina, chief of staff of the National Guard, trusted Tigri and mentored him. Tigri rose through the ranks of this branch, which was created in 2020 following defence reforms.

4. Commander of special forces

Tigri initially commanded the 3rd Bataillon Inter-armes (BIA), an elite unit, before being replaced in January by Major Benjamin Ahanhanzo Glèlè. He then took charge of the Special Forces Group. He also participated in Operation Mirador in 2022, deployed to counter jihadist incursions in northwestern Benin.

5. Security grievances against government

The mutineers claimed they acted due to worsening security in northern Benin. In a broadcast on Benin TV, they accused the government of “multiple excesses… [including] the continuous degradation of the security situation in northern Benin and the ignorance and negligence of the situation of brothers in arms fallen at the front, and especially that of their families abandoned to their sad fate.” The Armed Forces’ general staff strongly denied these claims.

6. Political grievances raised

In their widely shared video, the mutineers also denounced “the total exclusion of actors having ideas deemed contrary to the governance of Patrice Talon and the deprivation of certain citizens of their right to choose their candidate.” They referred to the exclusion of the opposition party Les Démocrates from the April 2026 presidential election and the January 11 municipal elections.

7. Younger brother of Alassane Tigri

Pascal Tigri is the younger brother of Alassane Tigri, former Government Secretary General and current fourth Vice-President of Les Démocrates. This fuelled suspicions of collusion with the opposition. Alassane Tigri rejected the allegations, saying: “I strongly condemn these insidious, lying, and defamatory allegations. I am personally very attached to democracy and have always fought against any authoritarian regime.”

8. Hostage taker of senior officers

During the attempted coup, Tigri’s group took General Abou Issa, Chief of Staff of the Army, and Faizou Gomina, his former mentor, hostage. They also attacked the residence of General Bertin Bada, Talon’s military chief of staff, who lost his wife in the assault.

9. Settling scores within the army

The mutineers accused the government of favouritism in promotions and forced retirements. They denounced “the promotion to higher ranks of certain soldiers to the detriment of the most deserving, and the forced retirement of numerous soldiers and paramilitaries who are still fit for service, against a backdrop of score-settling and hatred.”

10. Hunt for Tigri continues

The hostages were released the following day in Tchaourou, northern Benin, nearly 400 km from Cotonou. Tigri reportedly fled in civilian clothes towards Togo. Togolese authorities said his presence in Lomé had not been confirmed. A source close to President Faure Gnassingbé stated on December 11: “Cotonou has not, to date, submitted to us a request for extradition. It is highly possible that the specialised services of our two countries are in contact and cooperating closely on the subject.”

Pascal Tigri’s attempted coup has left Benin shaken, raising questions about military loyalty, political exclusion, and security challenges in the country. As the hunt for him continues, his story remains a reminder of the fragile balance between power, trust, and discontent within the armed forces.

Benin military crisis exposed deep security and political grievances as loyalist forces repelled Tigri’s insurgents. Photo credit: BeninUS/x

Source: Twitter

Coup leader Pascal Tigri flees to neighbouring country

Legit.ng earlier reported that the army officer who led the attempted coup in the Republic of Benin, Pascal Tigri, fled to neighbouring Togo on December 4 to seek refuge.

Officials of the Beninese government told the BBC that Mr Tigri left the country after the failed attempt to oust President Patrice Talon.

Government representatives confirmed that they were aware of Tigri’s current location and intended to submit a formal request for his extradition. One official was quoted by the BBC as saying: “We don’t know how to explain this, but we will make an official extradition request and see how the Togolese authorities will react.”

Source: Legit.ng