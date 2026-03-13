Four US service members were confirmed dead after a military refueling aircraft crashed during operations in western Iraq

The US military said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, as investigations and rescue efforts continued

The incident added to mounting casualties linked to US operations against Iran and underscored growing operational risks in the region

Four United States service members were confirmed dead after a military aircraft went down in western Iraq, as search operations continued for two others still unaccounted for, the US military said Friday.

The aircraft crashed on Thursday, March 12, during a mission linked to ongoing operations in the Middle East, marking another fatal incident amid heightened regional deployments.

Four US service members were killed after a military refueling aircraft crashed. Photo: USAF

Source: Twitter

According to Reuters, the crash involved a US military refueling aircraft and occurred during an interaction with another aircraft, according to military officials. Early assessments ruled out both hostile action and friendly fire, even as the incident added to mounting casualties tied to US involvement in the Iran conflict.

Investigation underway after deadly crash

In a statement, United States Central Command said, “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.” Officials said recovery and rescue efforts remained active as teams searched for the remaining crew members.

The deaths increased to eleven the number of US personnel killed during operations connected to the conflict with Iran.

Military officials have acknowledged the intense operational tempo across the region, with large numbers of aircraft conducting missions that include aerial refueling, surveillance, and strike support.

Rising risks across regional operations

Defense officials noted that refueling aircraft face elevated risks due to the complexity of in-air operations, even outside direct combat zones. The incident drew attention to the strain placed on personnel and equipment as deployments expand.

An umbrella group of Iran-aligned armed factions, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for bringing down the aircraft. US officials have not confirmed that claim and continue to examine all available evidence.

The crash came amid broader concerns about troop safety. Reuters reported earlier this week that as many as 150 US service members have been wounded during the US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

On the same day the aircraft went down, two US sailors were injured following a non-combat fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Military authorities said inquiries into both incidents are ongoing, while support services have been activated for affected families as operations continue across the region.

War nearly over - Trump claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump had claimed that there is little left for United States forces to strike in Iran, declaring that the conflict involving Washington, Israel and Tehran will end whenever he decides.

Speaking briefly to Axios on Wednesday, Trump said the bombing campaign was nearing its objectives and progressing faster than expected.

