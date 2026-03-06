Loan apps may offer fast cash, but some resort to harassment, threats, and misuse of personal data

Victims often face online shaming, blackmail, or unauthorised bank debits, leaving them vulnerable and distressed

This guide explains practical steps to protect yourself, report abusive apps, and gather evidence that strengthens your case

Loan apps often promise quick cash, but some cross the line by threatening, shaming, or misusing your data.

If you ever face harassment from a digital lender, here’s a clear step-by-step guide on how to protect yourself, report the abuse, and gather evidence that strengthens your case.

Step by Step Guide on How to Protect Yourself from Loan App Harassment

Stay calm and document everything

The first step is to collect evidence. Save screenshots of messages, call logs, emails, social media posts, and any app pages showing harassment. Note down phone numbers, dates, and times. Do not delete anything, even if it feels upsetting, these records may become your strongest proof later.

Report loan app harassment to FCCPC

File a complaint with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). Include:

- Screenshots of harassment

- App name and store link

- Bank details or transaction references

The FCCPC has the authority to investigate and order takedowns. You can reach them via lenderstaskforce@fccpc.gov.ng or contact@fccpc.gov.ng.

Notify your bank and the app store

If the app debits your account or accesses your bank details without consent, contact your bank immediately. Ask about freezing or reversing authorisations. Also, report the app on Google Play or the Apple App Store for privacy violations and harassment.

Go to the police for threats or blackmail

If the app threatens you, publishes your photo, or tries to extort money, take your evidence to the cybercrime unit of the police. Request a written incident or complaint number, this will help in later reports or legal action.

Seek legal help for orders or compensation

A lawyer can:

- Apply for a court order to stop the app

- Claim damages for defamation or breach of data protection law

- Work with FCCPC and NITDA for faster action

If harassment escalates

Take immediate action if:

- The loan company publishes your photos or private messages online

- You receive repeated threats of arrest or harm

- Your bank account is debited without consent

In these cases, preserve all evidence and contact both the police and a lawyer straight away.

Evidence and documents to collect

- Screenshots of messages, app pages, and social posts with timestamps

- Call logs and phone numbers used by the lender

- Bank statements showing unauthorised debits

- Store page link on Google Play or Apple App Store

- Any police or FCCPC complaint reference numbers

Agencies to report loan app harassment

- FCCPC — Handles consumer complaints about illegal digital lenders

- NITDA — Investigates data breaches and privacy abuse

- NPF Cybercrime Centre — Deals with threats, blackmail, and cyber extortion

Common mistakes to avoid

- Paying under pressure just to stop harassment — this rarely works

- Deleting messages or screenshots that could serve as evidence

- Granting new permissions to the app or sharing more contacts

- Posting angry replies publicly — let the authorities handle it

When to call a lawyer

- Your image or private messages are published

- Harassment continues after official reports

- You want to seek damages or a court order

Quick Checklist

- Save screenshots and call logs

- Report to FCCPC and NITDA

- Notify your bank and report the app store listing

- File a police complaint if there are threats or public shaming

- Contact a lawyer for orders or compensation

