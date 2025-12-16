Reports had circulated online claiming that Senate President Godswill Akpabio collapsed and was rushed to London for medical treatment

The rumours also suggested that his alleged health condition kept him away from key official engagements recently

However, Akpabio’s media aide, Kenny Okolugbo, reacted to the reports and described them as false and misleading

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has dismissed reports claiming that he collapsed and was flown to London for medical treatment.

The rumour, which circulated on Monday via some online news platforms (not Legit.ng), suggested that Senator Akpabio was airlifted on a private jet to a London hospital after he reportedly collapsed.

The Senate President’s office had dismissed the reports as fake news and urged the public to disregard them. Photo credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the claims, Kenny Okolugbo, Consultant on Communications and Strategy to the Senate President, described the report as untrue.

Some of the reports had alleged that the Senate President was flown out by a private jet belonging to a billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, and that his condition required continued overseas medical care.

According to the sources, the development reportedly kept the Senate President away from official duties, including the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) interactive session held on Wednesday.

The report further claimed that Akpabio’s condition was severe enough to warrant continued overseas medical care, adding that “this is the second time he is being rushed to London for treatment”.

Is it true that Akpabio collapsed and get hospitalised in London? Photo credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

The report also alleged that several senators had travelled to London to check on the Senate President, stating that:

“A number of senators have gone to visit me,” in reference to Akpabio’s purported hospitalisation abroad.

Sources cited in the report further claimed that medical experts attending to the Senate President advised him to reduce his workload, with one briefing stating that “doctors are advising him to step down from the Senate to attend to his health.

Aide reacts to rumours about Akpabio’s health

However, the Senate President’s office has dismissed all the claims, insisting that the reports were fabricated and misleading.

When contacted by the Leadership newspaper, Okolugbo said the allegation was “a lie” and “fake news,” stressing that Akpabio did not collapse and was not hospitalised in London.

Source: Legit.ng