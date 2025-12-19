Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the New Year, Prophet Daniel Cyril has said God revealed to him that 2026 “will be a year of exposure” for Nigeria.

In his message titled ‘Nigeria Prophecy 2026: What God Revealed About the Coming Year,’ seen by Legit.ng, the preacher stated that corrupt public officials would be exposed.

Cyril also warned of significant protests in 2026 during President Bola Tinubu’s administration, adding that God will judge and "expose dark networks."

He said:

“The Lord says 2026 will be a year of exposure for Nigeria. Hidden covenants, political manipulations, secret alliances and corrupt systems will be brought into the open.

“There will be rising tension — protests, clashes, boldness from citizens — but God will restrain the violence. 2026 is not the year of destruction, but the year of breaking, unveiling and divine interruption.

“God will judge blood altars, expose dark networks, shake the economy, and begin a national reset.

“The old foundations will crack, so new seeds can be planted.

“In this video, you will hear the prophetic markers, warnings, instructions, and the hope God has for Nigeria in 2026.”

Prophet Cyril's prophecy can be watched below:

Apostle King unveils 2026 prophecy

In the same vein, Apostle Elijah Kofi King of the Fire Nation Arena Ministries has prophesied that the bad eggs among Nigerian state actors will soon be exposed.

In his message titled '2026 Prophecy for Nigeria,' seen by Legit.ng, the Ghanaian preacher stated that corrupt public officials would soon face the wrath of the law.

He said:

“There will be a radical and ruthless anti-corruption exposé coming to Nigeria, and I saw attacks of exposés (sic) on high-profile politicians like governors and government officials. Praise the Lord. It is coming, and it is part of the revival and the deliverance God is giving Nigeria.”

