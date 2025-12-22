A Nigerian pastor has shared a post on the X app about his experience with popular Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

In the viral post, he talked about what he has known about Pastor Chris for over the years and what he has observed about him

Social media users who came across the post, shared via the man's official X handle, had different reactions in the comments

A Nigerian pastor has recounted his long-standing observations of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in a post shared on the X platform.

The tweet, which quickly went viral, disclosed the writer's personal experiences and opinions regarding the renowned cleric, particularly in relation to healing ministries he claimed to have witnessed over the years.

Pastor says he watched Chris Oyakhilome firsthand performing miracles. Photo credit: @pfemiolaleye/X.

Pastor says Chris Oyakhilome performs miracles

The pastor identified as @Olaleye Oluwafemi, who served as the lead pastor of Oikia Christian Center, presented himself as someone who had followed Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry for a long period.

He stated that his perspective was not based on hearsay but on what he personally observed during encounters linked to the ministry.

The pastor noted that the healings associated with Pastor Chris were, in his view, consistent and genuine rather than temporary or staged.

He explained that what stood out to him most was the manner in which healings reportedly occurred.

He described them as intense, frequent and extraordinary, indicating that he believed God was actively at work through Pastor Chris.

In his words:

"Pastor Chris doesn’t do go and come back miracles o. God uses him in healing like mad! I am an eye witness. As in healings like crazy o! Glory to God!"

Pastor recounts watching Chris Oyakhilome performing miracles. Photo credit: @Christ Embassy.

Reactions as man speaks about Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Ojima said:

"Normals. This igbenedion sef suppose come give testimony publicly. As he has experienced the healing power of God, he shouldn't be sitting while people are dragging us for fake miracles."

Lincoln said:

"Glory to God. Not just Pastor Chris. TB Joshua and others God use them. God is still using unknown people to do miracles. Miracles id for the unbelieving to believe in God."

Mr Edu said:

"Psalm 111:9 KJV. He sent redemption unto his people: he hath commanded his covenant for ever: holy and reverend is his name. The name of the Lord is Reverend. Remove that title from your name please. Most people are committing this fatal error unknowingly."

Daily Uplift added:

"Thank you Jesus for this gift of miracles."

Cilu_burk7 said:

"I was reminded of the entrance of the Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, acclaimed by the crowd. At that time, some children or disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ were shouting: 'Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of God!' The Pharisees drew Jesus' attention, saying: 'Teacher (to the Pharisees, Jesus was just a teacher, not the Lord), rebuke your disciples!' In other words, they knew that this entrance and those acclamations were due only to a King."

See the post below:

