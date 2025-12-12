Africa Digital Media Awards

Fire Guts Popular General Hospital in Kano, Residents Recount Chaos
Nigeria

Fire Guts Popular General Hospital in Kano, Residents Recount Chaos

by  Usman Bello Balarabe
3 min read
  • Fire gutted Rogo General Hospital’s female ward, forcing frantic evacuation of patients and staff
  • Eyewitnesses described terrifying scenes as locals rushed to save elderly and immobile patients
  • Community leaders urged urgent government action as the hospital loses medicines, records, and critical facilities

A fire that started in the female ward of Rogo General Hospital in Kano state on Thursday, November 11, gutted the facility, destroying key sections.

The incident also forced a desperate evacuation of patients by staff and residents.

Flames engulf Rogo General Hospital in Kano as staff and residents evacuate patients
Witnesses recount chaos as flames sweep through Kano’s Rogo General Hospital, destroying key sections. Photo credit: Kyle Cleveland/Unsplash
Source: UGC

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that the blaze triggered scenes of collective panic as people rushed to save patients and property.

Muhammad Sani, a resident who lives near the hospital, was among the first to rush to the scene after seeing plumes of dark smoke.

"We heard shouts and then saw the smoke billowing. By the time I got there, people were already carrying patients on their backs and out to the open field opposite the hospital.”

"What scared me most was seeing elderly patients and women being rushed out. The hospital lost everything: medicines, records, and personal belongings. This hospital is our only major one here, and where do we go now?” Sani recounted.

His account corroborates the narrative of another eyewitness, Ibrahim Abdallah, who was inside the hospital visiting his admitted grandmother when the fire broke out.

“It started suddenly... The priority was to move patients out, especially those who couldn't walk. It was terrifying.”
“There was a thick smoke and rapid spread of flames that prompted a desperate collaborative rescue effort by staff and locals who helped in extinguishing the fire,” Ibrahim explained.

While the official cause of the fire is under investigation and a full assessment is pending, Initial reports indicate that key wards and storage units have been razed, crippling the facility's operations.

Community leaders are already voicing alarm over the healthcare vacuum the incident created.

“This is a disaster for us here at Rogo. We are calling on the state government to act immediately and provide temporary clinics and rebuild this hospital with proper safety measures," said Malam Ahmed Ado, a local community leader.

Meanwhile, officials from the Kano state Fire Service have arrived at the scene to manage the aftermath, coordinate patient transfers, and begin their investigation.

Rogo General Hospital fire in Kano leaves wards in ruins, community calls for urgent action
'It was terrifying,' say residents as Kano hospital fire forces desperate rescues
Source: UGC

Source: Legit.ng

