A fire that started in the female ward of Rogo General Hospital in Kano state on Thursday, November 11, gutted the facility, destroying key sections.

The incident also forced a desperate evacuation of patients by staff and residents.

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that the blaze triggered scenes of collective panic as people rushed to save patients and property.

Muhammad Sani, a resident who lives near the hospital, was among the first to rush to the scene after seeing plumes of dark smoke.

"We heard shouts and then saw the smoke billowing. By the time I got there, people were already carrying patients on their backs and out to the open field opposite the hospital.”

"What scared me most was seeing elderly patients and women being rushed out. The hospital lost everything: medicines, records, and personal belongings. This hospital is our only major one here, and where do we go now?” Sani recounted.

His account corroborates the narrative of another eyewitness, Ibrahim Abdallah, who was inside the hospital visiting his admitted grandmother when the fire broke out.

“It started suddenly... The priority was to move patients out, especially those who couldn't walk. It was terrifying.”

“There was a thick smoke and rapid spread of flames that prompted a desperate collaborative rescue effort by staff and locals who helped in extinguishing the fire,” Ibrahim explained.

While the official cause of the fire is under investigation and a full assessment is pending, Initial reports indicate that key wards and storage units have been razed, crippling the facility's operations.

Community leaders are already voicing alarm over the healthcare vacuum the incident created.

“This is a disaster for us here at Rogo. We are calling on the state government to act immediately and provide temporary clinics and rebuild this hospital with proper safety measures," said Malam Ahmed Ado, a local community leader.

Meanwhile, officials from the Kano state Fire Service have arrived at the scene to manage the aftermath, coordinate patient transfers, and begin their investigation.

