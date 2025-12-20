A female LAWMA street sweeper was killed along Meran Road, Lagos, after being struck by a reversing commercial bus while on sanitation duty

LASTMA officers pursued and apprehended the fleeing driver and handed him over to the Meiran Police Division for investigation

LASTMA condemned unlawful reversing on expressways and described the incident as a preventable tragedy

A female street sweeper with the Lagos Waste Management Authority lost her life on Wednesday, December 17, following a traffic accident along Meran Road, inward Iyana Ekoro, Lagos.

The incident occurred while the operative was carrying out routine environmental sanitation duties by the roadside.

LASTMA officers have arrived at the scene of the fatal Meran Road accident in Lagos. Photo: FB/LASTMA

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the tragedy in a statement, describing the incident as avoidable and deeply distressing.

According to preliminary findings by LASTMA, the victim was struck by a commercial bus conveying bottled and canned beverages while working on the corridor.

LASTMA narrates how fatal crash occurred

Investigations showed that the vehicle involved was a blue Ford commercial bus with registration number BDG 495 YH. The bus was said to be reversing unlawfully on the expressway when it rammed into the LAWMA operative. The impact reportedly affected the victim’s head and caused instant death.

Traffic officers on surveillance duty in the Meiran axis were alerted shortly after the incident. On arrival, they discovered that the driver had fled the scene, apparently attempting to evade arrest and responsibility for the crash.

LASTMA officials immediately launched a search for the suspect. The driver was later intercepted and returned to the scene alongside the vehicle involved in the accident.

Suspect handed to police for investigation

The arrested driver and the bus were subsequently transferred to personnel of the Meiran Police Division for investigation and possible prosecution. Officials said the swift intervention by traffic and security officers prevented a breakdown of public order, as bystanders were already angered by the incident.

A commercial bus is involved in the crash that killed a LAWMA sweeper.

Source: Original

Authorities noted that the suspect narrowly avoided mob action before security operatives took control of the situation.

The remains of the deceased LAWMA worker were evacuated from the scene by officials of the waste management agency using an official vehicle. Further procedures were expected to follow in line with standard practice.

LASTMA management reacts to tragedy

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare Oki, expressed sorrow over the death of the sanitation worker. He described the incident as both painful and preventable, while extending condolences to the victim’s family, colleagues and loved ones.

Bakare Oki condemned the act of reversing on an expressway, describing it as a serious traffic violation under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018. He warned motorists against reckless conduct that endangers lives and leads to needless loss.

He also commended the officers involved for their vigilance and prompt response, noting that their actions ensured the arrest of the suspect and upheld public safety. LASTMA reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing traffic regulations and protecting lives on Lagos roads.

Three family members killed in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway has claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng