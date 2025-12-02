Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a leading voice in the Tijjaniyyah Order, left clear instructions in his will rejecting any Maulid celebration for his birth

He stressed that he was only a Muqaddam among many and should not be elevated to the status of revered figures such as Shehu Tijjani or Shehu Ibrahim Inyass

His words reflected humility and a desire to maintain equality among Muqaddams, even after his passing

The late Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, a prominent Islamic scholar, stated in his will that the 2nd of Muharram should not be designated as a special Maulid celebration for his birth after his death.

He emphasised that he was not worthy of having his birthday celebrated in the same way as revered figures such as the Messenger of Mercy (PBUH), Shehu Tijjani and Shehu Ibrahim Inyass.

Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi rejected Maulid celebration for his birth, stressing humility in Tijjaniyyah Order.

Reminder of his role in Tijjaniyyah order

Sheikh Dahiru, who passed away on Thursday, reminded his followers that he was only one Muqaddam (Muoaddami) among many in the Tijjaniyyah Order. He explained that being appointed a Muqaddam by the Shehu, and serving as his assistant and son-in-law, was already an honour sufficient for him.

The scholar explained that if every Muqaddam’s birthday were commemorated with a Maulid, “There would be no day in Nigeria without a Maulid,” given the large number of Muqaddams across the country. In his recorded words, he said, “I do not agree that there will be a gathering on the 2nd of Muharram, the day Shehu Dahiru was born to celebrate a Maulid. I do not agree. This should not be done for me after my life.”

Caution on comparing Islamic months

Sheikh Dahiru also cautioned against statements that compared months with great Islamic figures. He warned against claims such as, “Rabi’ul Awwal brought us the Prophet (PBUH), Safar brought us Shehu Tijjani (R), Rajab brought us Shehu Ibrahim (R), and Muharram brought us Shehu Dahiru. Let this never be said again. I do not want to hear it.”

Insistence on equality among Muqaddams

The late scholar insisted, “I am nothing but a Muqaddam. If every Muqaddam is given a Maulid, how many days would remain without one? I do not approve of my name being included among those given such celebrations.” He reinforced this instruction clearly in his will, stating, “Even after I die, no one should say that the 2nd of Muharram is Shehu Dahiru’s Maulid. I do not agree. Let me be like the rest of my brothers, the Muqaddams.”

Sheikh Dahiru concluded by expressing gratitude for the honour of being counted among the Muqaddams of the Shehu. He noted proudly that he was the first person to initiate the Maulid celebration of Shehu Ibrahim Inyass, which takes place in the month of Rajab.

Late Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi insisted no birthday Maulid should honour his name.

