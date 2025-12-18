FG Bans Wood and Charcoal Export, Revokes All Licenses

The Federal Government has announced a sweeping nationwide ban on the export of wood and allied products

The Federal Government announced an immediate nationwide ban on the export of wood and allied products, revoking all previously issued licences and permits.

The decision was made public on December 17 by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, during the 18th meeting of the National Council on Environment in Katsina State.

According to PUNCH, Lawal explained that the directive, contained in the “Presidential Executive Order on the Prohibition of Exportation of Wood and Allied Products, 2025,” was introduced to tackle illegal logging and deforestation across the country.

“Nigeria’s forests are central to environmental sustainability, providing clean air and water, supporting livelihoods, conserving biodiversity, and mitigating the effects of climate change,” the minister said.

He warned that continued exportation of wood posed a serious threat to these benefits and to the long-term health of the environment.

Legal backing for wood export ban

The order was published in the Extraordinary Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 180, Vol. 112 of 16 October 2025. It relied on Sections 17(2) and 20 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empower the state to protect the environment, forests, and wildlife, and to prevent the exploitation of natural resources for private gain.

Under the new policy, security agencies and relevant ministries were directed to enforce a nationwide clampdown on illegal logging activities.

Katsina State calls for collaboration on environmental sustainability

Opening the council meeting, Katsina State Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal Jobe highlighted the state’s role in pioneering socio-economic policies that had shaped national policy. He stressed the importance of collaboration in tackling environmental challenges across Nigeria.

“Environmental sustainability is critical to achieving growth and improving the quality of life of our people,” he said. “Our administration has prioritised initiatives aimed at combating desertification and promoting afforestation.”

Government commitment to climate action

The ban reflected the government’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s shrinking forest cover and addressing climate change. Officials said the move was aimed at ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources for future generations.

This policy shift marked a decisive step in Nigeria’s environmental protection efforts, reinforcing the country’s resolve to safeguard its forests and biodiversity.

