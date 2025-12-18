Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

President Tinubu Reconstitutes NERC Board, Releases Names of Appointed Chairman, Other Members

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Board after Senate confirmation on December 16
  • The new leadership, led by Dr Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni as Chairman, is expected to drive reforms under the Electricity Act, 2023
  • Tinubu urged the board to consolidate ongoing power sector transformation and strengthen Nigeria’s electricity regulation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) after the Senate confirmed its members on December 16.

The newly reconstituted board included experienced regulators and energy experts tasked with steering Nigeria’s electricity sector in line with the Electricity Act, 2023.

Source: Facebook

NERC Chairman appointed

Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni, PhD, was named Chairman of NERC. Dr Oseni began his service as a Commissioner in January 2017 and later became Vice Chairman. His appointment as Chairman took effect from December 1, 2025, and will run until the completion of his ten-year tenure, as provided by the Electricity Act, 2023.

Vice Chairman role

Yusuf Ali, PhD, was appointed Vice Chairman. Dr Ali first joined the Commission in February 2022 as a Commissioner. His designation as Vice Chairman also took effect from December 1, 2025, and will remain valid until the end of his first term.

Commissioners confirmed

Other members of the reconstituted board included:

• Nathan Rogers Shatti — serving a second term, first appointed in January 2017.

• Dafe Akpeneye — serving a second term, first appointed in January 2017.

• Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello — serving a second term, first appointed in December 2020.

• Chidi Ike, PhD — serving his first term, first appointed in February 2022.

• Fouad Animashaun, PhD — serving his first term, effective December 2025.

Dr Animashaun, an energy economist, brought extensive experience in Nigeria’s power sector. He most recently served as Executive Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Tinubu’s charge to NERC board

President Tinubu urged the board members to strengthen reforms in the electricity sector. He charged them to “deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.”

This reconstitution marked a significant step in Nigeria’s efforts to stabilise and modernise its electricity supply system, with the new board expected to play a central role in implementing regulatory reforms.

Source: Legit.ng

