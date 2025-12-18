Nigeria confirmed the release of 11 military officers detained in Burkina Faso after a diplomatic mission

Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar said the high-level visit underscored dialogue and regional cohesion

The government stressed that sustained diplomacy resolved the sensitive matter involving Nigerian Air Force personnel

The Federal Government of Nigeria confirmed the release of 11 military officers who had been detained in Burkina Faso. The announcement came after a diplomatic mission led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who disclosed details of the engagement on X on December 18, 2025.

Tuggar stated that Nigeria continued to prioritise dialogue and regional cohesion in its engagement across West Africa.

Minister Yusuf Tuggar highlighted Nigeria-Burkina Faso relations and reaffirmed diplomacy in resolving sensitive issues. Photo credit: Yusuf Tuggar/x

He explained that he led a high-level Nigerian delegation to Burkina Faso on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver a message of solidarity to President Ibrahim Traoré and to discuss shared regional priorities.

The minister reported that the visit provided an opportunity to review pathways for strengthening Nigeria-Burkina Faso relations and advancing regional integration. He emphasised that sustained dialogue had been key in resolving the matter concerning Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew.

Diplomacy resolves sensitive issues

Tuggar reaffirmed the effectiveness of diplomacy in addressing sensitive regional matters.

He wrote:

“Nigeria continues to prioritise dialogue and regional cohesion in its engagement across West Africa. I led a high-level Nigerian delegation to Burkina Faso on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT to convey his message of solidarity to President Ibrahim Traoré and engage on shared regional priorities.

“The visit allowed us to review pathways for strengthening #NigeriaBurkinaFasoRelations and advancing regional integration. Through sustained dialogue, we also resolved the matter concerning Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew, reaffirming the effectiveness of diplomacy in addressing sensitive issues.”

The release of the officers was seen as a significant diplomatic achievement, underscoring Nigeria’s role in promoting stability and cooperation across West Africa.

The development also highlighted the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes and strengthening regional ties.

How military officers were detained?

The 11 Nigerian military officers were detained in Burkina Faso after their aircraft made an emergency landing.

On December 8, 2025, a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft, en route to Portugal, developed technical issues and diverted to Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, in line with international aviation safety protocols.

Burkinabè authorities, however, accused the crew of violating national airspace and detained the pilots and personnel. The incident sparked diplomatic tension, with the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) labelling the landing an “unfriendly act.”

The officers were held for about nine days until Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar led negotiations that secured their release

