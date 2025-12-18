NSCDC dismissed an Assistant Commandant General and 37 other senior officers over misconduct and insubordination in line with Public Service Rules

A total of 76 officers, including junior personnel, were sanctioned in 2025 for offences ranging from extortion to job racketeering and fraud

The Corps said the disciplinary actions formed part of ongoing reforms to strengthen discipline and restore public confidence

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed an assistant commandant general and 37 other senior officers over allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination and conduct considered inappropriate for officers of their rank.

The action was confirmed in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the corps spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi. He said the sanctions were carried out in line with the public service rules and followed established disciplinary procedures within the service.

Afolabi disclosed that a total of 76 officers, cutting across senior and junior cadres, faced disciplinary measures in 2025 for various offences. These included misconduct, job racketeering, extortion and other acts that violated the ethical standards of the Corps.

Senior officers face stiff sanctions

According to the statement, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Audi, approved the decisions based on recommendations from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, as well as the Corps’ internal disciplinary committees.

He explained that 38 senior officers were dismissed outright for offences linked to indiscipline and abuse of office. In addition, two senior officers were demoted by two ranks, while another was reduced by one rank with loss of seniority. Five officers were issued formal warning letters.

The disciplinary measures, Audi said, reflected the corps’ determination to enforce accountability at all levels, regardless of rank or position.

Junior staff also penalised

The statement further revealed that the ujnior staff disciplinary committee reviewed 30 cases involving serious infractions. These included extortion, aiding illegal petroleum activities, fraud, gun running and prolonged absence from duty without approval.

“After the sittings of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee, 20 personnel were dismissed from service, three were demoted by one rank, while seven personnel were issued warning letters,” he said.

NSCDC leadership said the sanctions formed part of broader reforms aimed at cleansing the organisation and restoring public trust.

The commandant general urged officers to uphold professionalism, loyalty and discipline, noting that the expanding responsibilities of the Corps demand strict adherence to rules and ethical conduct.

