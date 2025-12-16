The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the planned resumption of enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, lambasted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and its leadership while condemning the action

Osigwe threatened to take legal action against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said the resumption of enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy by the police is a grave affront to the majesty of the court and a subversion of the rule of law.

The NBA said the Police have continued to exhibit a troubling disregard for the rule of law and the due process it is constitutionally mandated to uphold.

The association of lawyers said the announcement to resume tinted permit enforcement amounts to executive recklessness.

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, made this known in a statement issued via the association X handle @NigBarAssoc on Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Osigwe condemned the Police decision to announce the reactivation of the enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy with effect from 2nd January 2026.

The NBA said it also portrays the Police and its leadership as lacking in respect for the court, the rule of law, and due process of law.

Osigwe threatened legal action against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“Should the Inspector General of Police fail or refuse to heed this lawful admonition, the Nigerian Bar Association will commence committal proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, until they purge themselves of contempt. Appropriate professional proceedings will also be initiated against any counsel found to have misled the Court.”

The NBA urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the Nigeria Police Force and IGP Egbetokun to order.

Osigwa warned that the planned resumption will amount to a slap on the face of the court and impose unjustified financial hardship on them.

Police announce date to resume tinted glass enforcement

Recall that the police have announced a new date by which the force will resume the implementation of the tinted glass permit, which was earlier suspended.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police, announced the development in a statement on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The announcement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians, considering the fact that the matter is still in court.

How to apply for tinted glass permit

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Police Force has introduced a digital portal to simplify the application process for tinted glass permits.

Motorists can now register, submit vehicle details, make payments, and schedule inspections online without visiting a police station.

This move comes as a response to public outcry over alleged police harassment due to the lack of official tint permits.

