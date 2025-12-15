The police have announced a new date the force will resume the implementation of the tinted glass permit, which was earlier suspended

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police, announced the development in a statement on Monday, December 15

The announcement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians, considering the fact that the matter is still in court

The Nigerian Police Force has declared that the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy will resume on Friday, January 2, 2026, noting that there were growing security concerns across the country.

Chief Superintendent of Police Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, December 15, despite the fact that the matter was still in court.

The police maintained that there was no court order restraining the force from enforcing the existing law on vehicles using tinted glass.

Nigerians react as police speak on tinted glass

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the police statement and expressed their views. Below are some of their comments:

Adeolu said paying for the permit was not necessary:

"If people are using tinted glass vehicles to perpetrate crimes, why are you requesting money from people to get a permit? So what is stopping the criminals from doing their thing when they get their permit? Instead of battling insecurity & crimes, you're collecting money for a permit."

Kaykay speaks on insecurity:

"The bulk of the kidnappings and terrorist attacks are happening in the forests, and they come on motorcycles most of the time. Abi dem dey wear tinted eyeglasses?"

Idris Abdul Marafa condemned the development:

"What is the issue with this tinted glass? Can the Nigerian police direct that energy to doing something more meaningful in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians?"

Ebenezer Akinrinade queried the move:

"Maybe I'm the one overthinking the issue, but let's face it, how exactly does getting a permit for tinted glass prevent a kidnapper from committing a crime? I suppose that a vehicle's plate number ought to be enough if/when a car needs to be identified, right?"

The Truth condemned the policy:

"My question is this: if the police are truly concerned about the rise in criminal activities carried out using vehicles with unauthorised tinted glass, why then require that the permit be renewed every year?"

Henry Ariwaodo advised the police:

"The energy with which the force is clamouring for tinted glass permit, if channelled to 24/7 area surveillance (CCTV Installation) by the government, would rather be a better solution to the numerous security challenges ravaging the nation."

