Northern Elders Begin Reconciliation Move Between Christians, Muslims
The former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed, and a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Yusuf Usman, have led the northern leaders to the headquarters of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The move was to initiate a new reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in northern Nigeria. This came amid the growing tension and allegations that Christians are being targeted in the northern region of Nigeria. The United States President Donald Trump has raised the allegation against Nigeria and threatened a military action.
Leading the delegation under the umbrella of the newly created group, Northern Reconciliation Group (NRG), to the office of CAN and JNI on Tuesday, December 16, Hakeem noted that it was time for the two faiths to come together and live in harmony and peace, particularly in the northern region.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng