The former spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba Ahmed, and a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Yusuf Usman, have led the northern leaders to the headquarters of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states.

The move was to initiate a new reconciliation between Muslims and Christians in northern Nigeria. This came amid the growing tension and allegations that Christians are being targeted in the northern region of Nigeria. The United States President Donald Trump has raised the allegation against Nigeria and threatened a military action.

Northern elders meet with CAN, JNI leaders in 19 northern states Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Leading the delegation under the umbrella of the newly created group, Northern Reconciliation Group (NRG), to the office of CAN and JNI on Tuesday, December 16, Hakeem noted that it was time for the two faiths to come together and live in harmony and peace, particularly in the northern region.

Source: Legit.ng