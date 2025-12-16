The planned promotion of President Tinubu’s ADC, Nurudeen Yusuf, to brigadier-general was halted after public criticism and internal military concerns

The proposed promotion had reportedly sought to bypass established military procedures, including mandatory years of service and attendance at the National Defence College

However, a presidential source later confirmed that the elevation would not happen anytime soon

The planned promotion of Nurudeen Yusuf, aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the rank of brigadier-general reportedly halted following public backlash and intervention by senior retired military officers.

Sources familiar with the development told The Cable that the decoration ceremony scheduled for Monday evening was shelved at the last minute after two former chiefs of army staff reportedly advised the President against the move.

Yusuf, who was decorated as a colonel in January 2025 after his promotion in December 2024, was reportedly slated for elevation to the rank of brigadier-general through what was described as a special presidential promotion.

Under established military procedures, an officer is required to serve for a minimum of four years as a colonel and attend the National Defence College (NDC) before being considered for promotion to the rank of brigadier-general.

However, approval to bypass the standard process was reportedly communicated in a letter from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the Chief of Army Staff.

The letter, which was leaked and dated December 12, 2025, was signed by the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu. It reportedly stated that Yusuf would retain his position as the President’s ADC despite the promotion.

Retired generals stop planned promotion of Tinubu’s ADC

The plan reportedly triggered concern within military circles, as no officer of the rank of brigadier-general has ever served as ADC to a Nigerian president.

Ahead of the planned decoration on Monday, the minister of defence, Chris Musa — who is a retired general — and the chief of army staff, Waidi Shaibu, a lieutenant general, had cut short their visit to Lagos state and returned to the federal capital.

Sources said the intervention of respected retired army chiefs eventually convinced President Tinubu to suspend the promotion due to concerns about its implications for military hierarchy and discipline.

A presidential source told journalists that the promotion would not go ahead “anytime soon.”

According to the Cable, Yusuf had previously been accused by military sources of wielding undue influence over promotions and postings due to his closeness to the President, allegations that have not been officially addressed.

Yusuf was appointed ADC to Tinubu in April 2023 while he was still a lieutenant colonel, shortly before the President’s inauguration.

He was also crowned monarch of Ilemona land in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State in July 2024, a role he is expected to fully assume after retiring from military service.

Concerns over the military promotion process

Some military experts had raised concerns that the planned promotion could set what they described as a dangerous precedent within the armed forces.

One military source told The Cable that the President was once asked to approve a memo seeking the promotion of officers who were due for compulsory retirement after failing promotion examinations multiple times.

“They are still in service, to the best of my knowledge,” the source said.

According to the source, the memo was later withdrawn after the implications were explained to the President. However, the source added that the affected officers were allowed to remain in service due to what was described as an emergency situation.

