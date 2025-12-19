The Nigeria Police Force said it had not been officially served with any court order stopping the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy

The police stated that they only became aware of the reported injunction through media reports and would review it once properly served

A Delta state High Court issued an ex parte injunction restraining the Nigeria Police from resuming the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy nationwide

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said it has not been officially served with any court judgment or order directing it to halt the enforcement of the motor vehicle tinted glass permit policy.

The police reaction followed reports that a Delta state High Court issued an ex parte injunction restraining the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from resuming enforcement of the policy nationwide.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police only became aware of the reported court order through media reports.

According to him, no court processes have been served on the Nigeria Police Force in respect of the matter.

“The Nigeria Police Force has not been served with any judgment or court order in respect of the alleged action. The Force only became aware of the reported order through media publications,” Hundeyin said.

He added that the police would review the judgment with its legal advisers and comply with any lawful directive once it is properly served.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Joe Egwu of the Delta state High Court reportedly barred the police from harassing, arresting, detaining or extorting motorists on account of the policy.

The order followed a suit filed by Mr Israel Joe through his lawyers led by Mr Olukunle Edun, SAN, after the police announced the resumption of enforcement of the policy, which had been suspended in October.

Police cite pending cases at court

According to PUNCH, the Force noted that there are already pending suits on the same subject matter before the Federal High Court.

Hundeyin listed Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025 and Suit No: FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, stressing that the police have not been served with any fresh processes in the Delta State High Court matter.

“The Force is also aware, through media reports, that Mr Olukunle Edun, SAN, whose earlier actions were unsuccessful, has allegedly instituted a fresh suit at the High Court of Delta State despite the pendency of the Federal High Court cases,” he said.

“Upon service, the Force will review same with its legal advisers and take all lawful steps available to it.”

The Nigeria Police Force also dismissed claims by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that the tinted glass permit policy is arbitrary and revenue-driven.

Hundeyin said comments attributed to the NBA President, Afam Osigwe (SAN), contained “material misrepresentations” about the legal basis of the policy.

“The regulation of vehicle tinted glass is not a discretionary or arbitrary policy. It is firmly grounded in law,” he said.

“Section 2(3)(a) of the Act vests the Inspector-General of Police with statutory authority to issue permits, while Section 1(2) requires applicants to show legitimate security or health-related justification,” Hundeyin stated.

He explained that the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, empowers the Inspector-General of Police to issue permits.

Police speak on revenue, payment platform

Responding to allegations that payments were made into private accounts, the Force said the claim was false.

Hundeyin clarified that Parkway Projects Limited is a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed payment service provider engaged to process payments in line with government procedures.

“The reference number cited as a bank account is not an account number but a transaction identifier used for reconciliation and settlement into designated government channels,” he said.

He also clarified that the earlier suspension of enforcement was voluntary and followed engagements with stakeholders, including the NBA, not because of any court order.

NBA breaks silence as police resume tinted glass permit enforcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the planned resumption of enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy.

The NBA president, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, lambasted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and its leadership while condemning the action.

Osigwe threatened to take legal action against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

