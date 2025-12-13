Governor Douye Diri has cut short an official trip to return to Bayelsa following the death of his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

The governor has led top state officials to the Government House in Yenagoa to commiserate with the widow and family of the late deputy governor

Bayelsa State Government had assured the family of full support and pledged to work with them on burial arrangements to honour the late official

Governor Douye Diri has returned to Bayelsa state after cutting short an official trip outside the state following the death of his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The governor described the loss as painful and said it required his immediate attention.

Governor Douye Diri during the condolence visit to the Ewhrudjakpo family in Yenagoa. Photo: X/Douye Diri

Source: Twitter

On his return, Diri led a delegation of senior government officials to the Government House in Yenagoa to commiserate with the widow, Mrs Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, and other members of the family.

The visit took place at the official residence of the late deputy governor.

Bayelsa governor pays condolence visit to bereaved family

According to a post on his official X page, the governor was accompanied by his wife, Gloria, the speaker of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere, the immediate past deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah rtd, and other top officials.

During the visit, Diri offered words of comfort and assured the family of the government’s support during the mourning period.

He told the family that the state government would stand firmly with them as they navigate the difficult days ahead.

He also said arrangements would be made in consultation with the family to ensure that the late deputy governor is given a burial befitting his service to the state.

Diri recounts years of close partnership

Governor Diri reflected on his long working relationship with Ewhrudjakpo, recalling that their association dated back to the immediate past administration. He noted that their bond was strengthened during the legal battle that culminated in the Supreme Court judgment that brought them into office in 2020.

According to the governor, the late deputy governor proved to be a dependable and committed partner throughout their time in government. He said Ewhrudjakpo consistently demonstrated dedication to the shared vision of advancing development across Bayelsa State.

“In our almost six years in office, I saw in him a very resourceful partner who is committed to our collective aspiration for the development of our dear state. He will be greatly missed,” Diri said.

While expressing deep sadness over the loss, the governor urged the family and residents of the state to draw strength from faith. He said the government would work closely with the Ewhrudjakpo family on burial arrangements to honour the late deputy governor’s contributions to public service.

Diri extended condolences on behalf of his family and the Bayelsa State Government to the widow, children, immediate family members, the people of Ofoni Federated Community, former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, and residents of the state.

He concluded by praying for comfort for all those affected by the loss and described the death as an irreparable blow to Bayelsa State.

Ex-Nigerian President's wife is dead

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the family of the late former Nigerian president, Shehu Shagari, has announced the death of the last surviving wife of the late Nigerian leader, Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the eldest son of the late president, who is also serving as the Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari. According to the statement, the late president's wife passed away at about 3p.m on Monday, November 10, after suffering from a prolonged illness. She died at the age of 89.

Source: Legit.ng