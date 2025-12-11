Bayelsa Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo died after collapsing in his office and was pronounced dead at FMC Yenagoa

Preliminary reports suggested he suffered a cardiac-related emergency amid concerns about his demanding workload

Security was tightened at the hospital as top officials visited and described his death as a major loss to Bayelsa state

Bayelsa state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has died after collapsing suddenly in his office on Wednesday afternoon.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Yenagoa, where doctors pronounced him dead minutes after arrival.

Breaking: Bayelsa Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

According to officials at the Government House, the incident occurred at about 1:30 pm, triggering an immediate emergency response.

A government source, who requested anonymity, told reporters:

“He slumped without warning. Before help could reach him, his condition had already worsened.”

Possible cardiac emergency

Preliminary reports suggest the deputy governor may have suffered a cardiac-related medical emergency. Hospital authorities have not issued an official statement.

Colleagues described Senator Ewhrudjakpo as someone known for his intense workload and long hours, The Cable reported.

“He was a workaholic, always pushing himself. We often told him to slow down, but he never did," one senior civil servant said.

Born on 5 September 1965, Senator Ewhrudjakpo was 60 years old.

Security tightened at hospital

Security personnel quickly cordoned off the premises of the Federal Medical Centre as senior government officials arrived to confirm the development and offer condolences.

Efforts to reach his media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report, Vanguard reported.

A major loss to Bayelsa state

Breaking: Bayelsa Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo is Dead as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, a former federal lawmaker, was widely regarded as a key figure in the administration and a central voice in policy decisions.

An X user described the news as “a painful and unimaginable loss,” adding:

“He dedicated his life to serving Bayelsa. His passing leaves a huge void in government and in the hearts of the people.”

Ex-Nigerian President's wife is dead

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the family of the late former Nigerian president, Shehu Shagari, has announced the death of the last surviving wife of the late Nigerian leader, Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the eldest son of the late president, who is also serving as the Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, Capt. Bala Shagari. According to the statement, the late president's wife passed away at about 3p.m on Monday, November 10, after suffering from a prolonged illness. She died at the age of 89.

Shagari was an influential Nigerian politician who was first elected president in 1979 when the military, General Olusegun Obasanjo, handed over power to the civilian government. His emergence gave rise to Nigeria's second republic.

Source: Legit.ng