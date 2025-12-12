Bayelsa was thrown into shock as Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo reportedly slumped and died

The Bayelsa State Government and political community have been thrown into shock following reports that the State’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has tragically passed away after collapsing unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8.

Shock across Bayelsa as news breaks

Source: Facebook

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear as at press time, but multiple sources within the state’s political circle confirmed that the Deputy Governor reportedly slumped before being pronounced dead.

The sudden loss has sent waves of grief across the state, with many describing it as a devastating blow to Bayelsa’s political leadership.

Jonathan’s cousin announces the death

The first public confirmation of Ewhrudjakpo’s reported passing came from Mr Azibaola Robert, a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, who announced the news in an emotional Facebook post on Wednesday.

In his statement via X, Robert wrote:

“My deepest heartfelt condolence at the uneventful passing of His Excellency Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State. I am deeply touched at the testimonies of his meekness, hardworking regime and jovial lifestyle that he brought to bear in governance.”

He described the Deputy Governor’s death as “the least expected news to hear yesterday,” noting its painful impact on the state.

Tributes pour in for the late deputy governor

Mr Robert extended his condolences to Ewhrudjakpo’s family and political allies, saying:

“My condolences go to his immediate family, his community, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, and the government and people of Bayelsa State. May you have solace to bear this irreparable loss.”

He prayed for the repose of the late Deputy Governor’s soul, adding:

“May his gentle soul rest peacefully and may his memory be a blessing to his loved ones and to us all.”

A respected figure in Bayelsa politics

Senator Ewhrudjakpo was widely regarded as a calm, loyal and dedicated public servant. Before becoming Deputy Governor in 2019, he served as a senator representing Bayelsa West and had previously held senior roles in state governance.

His leadership style—often described as humble, diligent and accessible, earned him admiration across the political divide.

As of the time of filing this report, the Bayelsa State Government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the circumstances of the Deputy Governor’s reported death.

Further details, including funeral arrangements, are expected in the coming hours.

Source: Legit.ng