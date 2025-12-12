The EFCC arraigned the Commandant and Director of Finance of the Peace Corps over alleged misappropriation of N60 million

Court documents revealed that the officials allegedly diverted funds meant for operational projects to personal accounts

Security was tightened around the Federal High Court as the defendants were expected to enter their plea

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Commandant of the National Youth Service Corps Peace Corps and the agency’s Director of Finance over alleged misappropriation of N60 million.

The case was brought before the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, following investigations into suspected financial misconduct within the paramilitary agency.

N60m Scandal: Fresh Controversy as EFCC Arraigns Peace Corps Commandant, Director of Finance

Source: Twitter

Allegations of fraud and misappropriation

According to court documents obtained by our correspondent, the EFCC accused the officials of diverting funds earmarked for Peace Corps projects, with the alleged offences involving false accounting, abuse of office, and misapplication of government resources.

A section of the charge reads:

“Between January 2023 and June 2025, you, [Names withheld], as Commandant and Director of Finance of the Peace Corps, respectively, unlawfully diverted the sum of N60,000,000, intended for operational projects, to personal accounts, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Officials to take plea

The EFCC confirmed that the defendants are expected to enter their plea when the case is called, signalling the commencement of legal proceedings into the alleged N60 million fraud.

An EFCC spokesperson stated:

“The Commission remains committed to ensuring accountability in all government institutions. No one is above the law, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute cases of financial misconduct to their logical conclusion.”

Security tightened around court

Court officials revealed that security has been intensified around the premises to ensure a smooth hearing, given the high-profile nature of the defendants.

Legal teams for both sides have arrived, preparing for what is expected to be a rigorous trial.

Implications for Peace Corps operations

The arraignment has raised concerns over financial governance within the Peace Corps, with civil society groups calling for stricter internal controls and transparency in the management of public funds.

A security analyst who spoke with Legit.ng on condition of anonymityon Friday, on the matter, said:

“This case is a wake-up call for government agencies to prioritise accountability. Mismanagement of funds erodes public trust and undermines the impact of critical programmes like the Peace Corps.”

The trial is set to continue with the defendants’ plea and subsequent prosecution presentation in the coming weeks.

EFCC invites Malami

Previously, Legit.ng reported the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami for an interview at its Abuja headquarters.

The invitation was issued in a letter dated November 24 and signed by Sunday Atiba Ofen Imu on behalf of EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede. The commission did not disclose the specific matter under investigation but said certain information was required from the former minister.

According to the letter, Malami was asked to appear before the Head of Special Duty Committee 3 at the EFCC Institution and Research District in Jabi on Friday, November 28.

Source: Legit.ng