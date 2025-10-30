Fire broke out at the Jabi Lake Mall in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, on Thursday, October 30, 2025

The Adidas Store at the popular mall was affected by a major fire incident that lasted for over six hours

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) public relations officer, DCF P.O. Abraham, narrated how the fire was successfully contained

FCT, Abuja - A major fire outbreak occurred at the Adidas Store in Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The fire incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 30, 2025, and lasted for over six hours.

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) successfully contained the fire outbreak, preventing the total loss of the multi-billion-naira establishment.

The FFS public relations officer, DCF P.O. Abraham, said the fire was brought under control through the combined efforts of the Julius Berger Fire Service.

Abraham made this known in a statement issued via the FFS X handle @Fedfireng

He said the operation, led by Crew Commander S.F. Agbo, showcased high-level coordination, skill, and professionalism.

“Thanks to the timely intervention of the firefighters, the inferno was confined to the affected section of the mall, averting its spread to adjoining areas. Their swift action helped salvage goods worth approximately ₦94 billion from an estimated ₦100 billion pre-incident stock.

“The Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Olumode Adeyemi Samuel, FCNA, ACTI, commended the officers for their bravery and dedication, noting that their exemplary performance reflects the Service’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the nation.”

He urged business owners, facility managers, and household heads to adopt preventive measures to reduce fire risks.

Nigerians react as fire guts store at Abuja mall

@Uncle_Zeal01

Timely intervention, but the fire lasted for 6 hours? I'm very certain that it was Julius Berger Fire Service that did the job. You all are just taking their credit as typical of the Nigerian Federal government of thieves and oppressors

@UsmanBaba09

Swift action, yet the fire lasted for over six hours? Make it make sense, please.

@felixtraco

Good one

Fire service urges members of the public to adopt preventive measures to reduce fire risks. Photo credit: @Fedfireng

Fire guts tower on Lagos Island

Recall that panic erupted as fire broke out at the popular Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

In a trending video, some individuals were seen climbing out of the building through a window, in a desperate bid to escape the fire.

Fire incidents are common in Nigeria due to factors like electrical surges, improper fuel storage, and poor building safety.

Fubara reacts as Fire guts Rivers' secretariat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a section of the Rivers State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt went up in flames on Monday evening, October 6, 2025.

The incident was confirmed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who attributed the fire to an electric spark in the building.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the fire incident due to its proximity to the building of another government agency in the spotlight.

