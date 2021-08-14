BREAKING: Many Killed as Gunmen Open Fire on Travellers Returning from Muslim's New Year Programme in Jos
- Tragedy struck in Plateau state on Saturday, August 14, as hoodlums attacked some travellers in Jos North LGA
- The travellers were said to be returning from Bauchi state where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year
- Many people have been confirmed killed by the hoodlums even as the police said it is yet to get further details
Jos North LGA, Plateau state - Some travellers have been shot dead by gunmen in Jos North local government area of Plateau state.
Daily Trust reported that the victims were passing through Jos when they ran into the gunmen who opened fire on their vehicles.
The newspaper cited security sources as saying that at least 15 corpses have been deposited at the morgue of Plateau Specialist Hospital while the whereabouts of some passengers are yet to be known.
Survivor recounts experience
Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers who escaped the attack, said they were in a convoy of five 18-seater buses when the gunmen attacked them.
He said they were returning from Bauchi state where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year.
Ibrahim said the event held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi mosque in Bauchi state.
He said:
“We ran into the armed gang at Gada-Biyu area of Jos North local government area."
Police react
Legit.ng gathers that the spokesperson of the Pleatue state police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said security operatives had been deployed in the area.
He, however, said he was yet to get the details of the incident.
Daily Trust stated that some of the victims were seen being treated at the hospital while others were referred to Jos University Teaching Hospital.
It was gathered that the state commissioner of police, Edward Ebuka, and the General Officer Commanding 3rd Armoured Division, Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu, were also at the hospital.
Also reporting the ugly incident, Daily Nigerian stated that the attack occurred at 10am on Saturday, August 14.
According to the newspaper, at least 22 people have been killed and many others injured.
