Tragedy struck in Plateau state on Saturday, August 14, as hoodlums attacked some travellers in Jos North LGA

The travellers were said to be returning from Bauchi state where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year

Many people have been confirmed killed by the hoodlums even as the police said it is yet to get further details

Jos North LGA, Plateau state - Some travellers have been shot dead by gunmen in Jos North local government area of Plateau state.

Daily Trust reported that the victims were passing through Jos when they ran into the gunmen who opened fire on their vehicles.

Some travellers have been shot dead in Jos North local government area of Plateau state.

Source: Facebook

The newspaper cited security sources as saying that at least 15 corpses have been deposited at the morgue of Plateau Specialist Hospital while the whereabouts of some passengers are yet to be known.

Survivor recounts experience

Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers who escaped the attack, said they were in a convoy of five 18-seater buses when the gunmen attacked them.

He said they were returning from Bauchi state where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

Ibrahim said the event held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi mosque in Bauchi state.

He said:

“We ran into the armed gang at Gada-Biyu area of Jos North local government area."

Police react

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesperson of the Pleatue state police command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, said security operatives had been deployed in the area.

He, however, said he was yet to get the details of the incident.

Daily Trust stated that some of the victims were seen being treated at the hospital while others were referred to Jos University Teaching Hospital.

It was gathered that the state commissioner of police, Edward Ebuka, and the General Officer Commanding 3rd Armoured Division, Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu, were also at the hospital.

Also reporting the ugly incident, Daily Nigerian stated that the attack occurred at 10am on Saturday, August 14.

According to the newspaper, at least 22 people have been killed and many others injured.

7 killed, 250 houses burnt as youths, herders clash in Plateau

In another report, seven persons died following an attack that lasted for over four hours in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Davidson Malison, the spokesperson of Iregwe Development Association on Sunday, August 1, in Jos, revealed that over 250 houses were razed in some communities in Miango chiefdom.

Malison stated that the attack which lasted for over four hours left over 40 farmlands in the area destroyed.

