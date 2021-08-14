The 25 victims of the gruesome attack in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried

Though the police confirmed 22 dead in the brutal attack, an emerging report indicates that the death toll later rose to 25

The victims have been identified as Muslim faithful who were heading back to Ondo state after attending an Islamic programme in Bauchi

Jos North LGA, Plateau state - Twenty-five travellers killed by hoodlums at the Gada-Biyu area of Jos-Zaria road in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery, according to Daily Nigerian.

The newspaper stated that the hoodlums had intercepted about 92 travellers in five 18-seater buses and killed 25 of them.

Twenty-five travellers killed by hoodlums in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery.

The Plateau state police command in a statement on Saturday, August 14, confirmed the attack, saying 22 persons died and 14 injured.

Death toll rises

It was, however, gathered that the death toll rose from the previous 22 to 25 following a visit to the Plateau Specialist Hospital where the corpses were initially taken to.

The police said the attackers were suspected to be Irigwe youths.

According to the police, the victims were Muslim faithful who were coming back from the annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi state and were heading to Ikare in Ondo state.

It was also learnt that 21 victims were rescued and six suspects arrested.

Police boss visits scene of incident

Legit.ng gathers that the commissioner of police in Plateau, Edward Egbuka along with the GOC 3-Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, also visited the scene and ordered for a discreet investigation to fish out other perpetrators of this barbaric act at large.

While normalcy has reportedly returned to the area, the police boss vowed that those that perpetrated the dastardly act and others that incited it will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Plateau police command urged the public to remain calm and to furnish the operatives with useful information that will aid the investigation.

Survivor recounts experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers who escaped the attack, confirmed they were in a convoy of five 18-seater buses when the gunmen attacked them.

He also confirmed they were returning from Bauchi state where they attended an event to commemorate the Islamic New Year.

Ibrahim said the event held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi mosque in Bauchi state.

