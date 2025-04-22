Finally, the Gateway International Agro-Cargo airport in Ogun state has now achieved a milestone

The Ogun state government had set but failed to meet target dates in 2023 and 2024 to begin passenger operations at its new airport

In the latest development, representatives of NAMA have paid an inspection visit to the airport and reported the latest observations

The Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Ogun State, has now reached 97% completion and is undergoing validation from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

NAMA officials were at the airport yesterday on a facility tour to carry out final checks and ensure that the facility aligns with proposed procedures, in preparation for the commencement of commercial flights at the airport.

The Manager in charge of Flight Calibration Services at NAMA, Miri Selzing, described their inspection visit as the first part of the final checks, adding that recommendations and modifications would be drawn up based on their analysis if necessary.

Selzing observed that the airport looked in great shape, with a 4km runway that is set to become the longest in Nigeria, and a good terminal point.

He said;

“The runway is long and large enough to accommodate any type of aircraft. The airport would handle diversions from Lagos, Ibadan, and Ilorin. We commend the Ogun State government for such a laudable project, and we are prepared to assist as more facilities are installed at the airport.”

While commending the state government for the work done in such short time, he called for the installation of an Instrument Landing System and other navigational instruments, as they would be critical for flights to take-off and land at the airports.

Ogun Agro-cargo airport reaches 97% completion

Speaking about the inspection, Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun commended the NAMA team for their professionalism, thoroughness and for technical support offered towards the success of the project.

He said;

“We are especially encouraged by their acknowledgement of the quality and speed with which this project has been executed, and we appreciate their guidance regarding further installations such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and other vital navigational aids.”

Abiodun noted that the control towers, air traffic control systems, fire safety units, and several other key infrastructure are already in place, adding that the airport is on track to become a major hub for cargo and passenger traffic in Nigeria.

The post read;

“With the airport now 97 percent complete, including its control tower, air traffic control systems, and fire safety units, we are firmly on track to becoming a major hub for cargo and passenger traffic in Nigeria.”

Ogun Agro-Cargo airport gets approval

Recall that the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport in the Ilisan-Iperu area of Ogun state already received regulatory approval to begin non-scheduled charter flights some months ago.

The airport already had in place a mobile tower and a temporary terminal to handle chartered flights at the time.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities (NCAA) regulators paid a visit to the airport and declared it to be world-class standard.

This came after the state government missed the 2023 and 2024 target timeline to commence passenger operations.

Lagos State to construct another airport

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government has reiterated its intention to construct another international airport in the Lekki area of the state.

The government expressed confidence that the airport will complement the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and ease traffic on the mainland.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has committed to delivering this project before the end of his tenure.

