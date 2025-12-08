A South Korean woman has been jailed for four years after blackmailing Son Heung-min with a false pregnancy claim

Prosecutors in South Korea say the scheme was thoroughly planned, with the 300 million won spent on luxury goods

Son reported the extortionists to the police after they demanded more money, leading to their arrest

A South Korean court has sentenced a woman in her twenties to four years in prison for blackmailing football icon Son Heung-min with a false pregnancy claim.

The case, which involved threats, deception, and large sums of money, just like in the case of Paul Pogba, has shocked fans across Asia and beyond, given Son’s global stature and spotless reputation.

According to court documents shared by local media and reported by the BBC, the woman contacted Son last year and claimed she was pregnant with his child.

At the time, she did not know whether that was true, but prosecutors said she intentionally used the uncertainty to coerce the former Tottenham Hotspur captain.

The Seoul district court heard that she demanded money to keep the matter private, eventually receiving 300 million won (approximately $200,000) from the Premier League legend.

How Son was set up by the culprits

During the investigation, prosecutors alleged that the woman had planned the crime thoroughly, insisting that the blackmail was premeditated and financially motivated.

The South Korean court was told the culprit used the money to purchase luxury goods and designer items, Great Britain News reports.

“[The woman] insists she received the money as compensation and portrays herself as a victim. But her claims do not fully match the facts,” prosecutors said during Monday’s hearing.

Her accomplice, a man in his 40s who helped facilitate the threats, was found guilty of attempted blackmail after contacting Son 15 separate times. The court handed him a two-year jail sentence for his role.

Son’s response and escalation of the case

The scheme unraveled when the blackmailers demanded even more money earlier this year.

At that point, Son refused to engage further and instead reported the matter to the authorities.

The judge overseeing the case noted that the perpetrators had intentionally exploited Son’s fame and trusted public image.

In delivering the verdict, the judge highlighted the emotional toll the ordeal took on one of Asia’s most beloved footballers.

Son reportedly faced “intense mental anguish” after news of the allegations broke, especially as media scrutiny intensified.

The court’s ruling sends a strong message about the consequences of using fabricated claims to extort public figures, particularly athletes as widely admired as Son.

Why Son was targeted

The sentencing comes during a significant chapter in Son’s career.

In August, the 33-year-old forward made headlines by leaving Tottenham Hotspur after ten years to join Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer, becoming the most expensive transfer in MLS history.

Just two months later, he was named the second-highest-paid footballer in the entire league, a testament to his impact on the global stage.

Son is widely regarded as one of Asia’s greatest football talents. In 2022, he became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot, solidifying his status as a pioneer for the continent.

