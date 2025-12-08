Former minister of power, Barth Nnaji, has praised the student venture capital grant as a major step toward linking academic learning with real-world innovation

Nnaji recounted his experience building Geometric Machines with students in the United States, as he commended Minister Tunji Alausa for launching the grant

The initiative was hailed as the first clear attempt to help Nigerian students commercialise research and develop viable technology-driven ventures

The launch of the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VGC) has drawn strong commendation from former Minister of Power Barth Nnaji, who says the initiative reflects the type of education-to-industry link Nigeria has long needed.

The programme, introduced by the Minister of Education Tunji Alausa, is designed to support student-led ventures and help young innovators convert academic knowledge into market-ready solutions.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa speaks at the launch of the Student Venture Capital Grant in Abuja. Photo: Ministry of Education/FB

Source: Twitter

Grant connects learning to innovation

Nnaji spoke at the unveiling of the scheme, where he praised Alausa and his team for creating a platform that encourages students to pursue practical outcomes from their research.

You can read on how to apply here.

He said the new grant signals a shift toward a system in which learners are supported to test, refine and commercialise their ideas.

“Well, I want to begin by applauding the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and his team for thinking about this initiative, because I see it as a direct connection between what the students learn in the university and how they can actually make use of what they learn. And that is precisely what education should be about,” he said.

Nnaji drew parallels between the new grant and his experience in the United States, where academic institutions play a central role in the birth of technology companies.

He recounted how collaboration between lecturers and students at the University of Massachusetts led to the creation of Geometric Machines, which later grew into what is known as Geometric Power.

FG announces opening of registration for Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG) Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lessons from global research culture

According to him, the university environment in the United States encouraged innovation by allowing academics to build companies based on their research outputs.

He said similar support structures helped shape many successful American firms.

“Geometric Machines emerged because universities in America allow this kind of collaboration, enabling us to build machines and establish a company based on the research we were carrying out at the university.

This is how many American companies, now worth billions of dollars, were built,” he said.

He also recalled directing the U.S. National Science Foundation Centre of Excellence in E-Design, where teams worked on artificial intelligence, robotics and product development.

Milestone for Nigeria’s education sector

Nnaji described the Student Venture Capital Grant as a breakthrough for Nigeria’s education system. He said it offers a clear path for students to take classroom knowledge into real-world enterprise.

“So, I believe this is the first time we are seeing a clear, practical connection between what students go to learn, what they take out of the university, and how they can commercialise that knowledge. I truly commend what you are doing,” he added.

