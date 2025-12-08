Minister Tunji Alausa has launched a new venture capital initiative that offered students access to up to fifty million naira in seed funding

The federal government has officially unveiled a new funding platform aimed at pushing student innovation into the mainstream of national development. Education Minister Tunji Alausa announced the Student Venture Capital Grant in Abuja on Monday, December 8, saying the initiative will provide financial backing for young entrepreneurs in tertiary institutions.

He said the programme gives students access to as much as N50 million to grow their ventures into competitive enterprises.

Alausa said the project forms part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and targets students who are ready to translate their ideas into scalable solutions, Channels TV reported.

He explained that the programme will bridge the gap between academic training and real-world innovation by offering both capital and structured mentorship.

FG's grant designed to support student innovators

The minister described the initiative as a direct government effort to nurture student-led startups with the tools required for growth. He said beneficiaries will receive a broad support package meant to improve their chances of success.

According to him, the grant includes up to N50 million in equity free seed funding, an incubation programme, and mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and sector experts.

Alausa added that students in federal, state and private institutions can apply as long as they meet the academic and business requirements.

He said the opportunity is open to third-year undergraduates and postgraduate students whose ventures fall within the STEMM fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medical sciences.

Application portal now open to students

Applicants must have businesses registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and present projects with clear development potential.

The minister said the portal opened on 17 November 2025 for submissions and will remain active until 23 January 2026. He encouraged students across the country to take advantage of the opportunity.

You can read on how to apply here.

The selection process includes an initial screening phase, after which shortlisted applicants will pitch their ideas before a twelve-member panel of industry professionals. The panel will assess the viability, innovation level and potential impact of each venture.

Supporting youth led economic growth

Alausa said the government created the programme to encourage young Nigerians to take leading roles in building the future economy.

He said student innovators can become strong contributors to national productivity when given access to funding and mentorship. He added that the grant will help transform early-stage ideas into sustainable ventures.

The minister urged students to develop projects that reflect creativity, problem-solving solving and long-term value. He said the government remains committed to creating opportunities that support education, innovation and youth empowerment across all regions.

