The Federal Government has announced the opening of the application portal for interested applicants to register for the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG). This is part of the government's efforts to curb the growing unemployment in the country.

According to a statement by the National Orientation Agency on Friday, November 29, the opening is for Nigerian students who are into entrepreneurship, and they can get "equity-free grants of up to ₦50 million."

Why FG launches the S-VCG

The government explained that the move was part of its efforts to "discover high-potential innovations within higher institutions". It intends to pay attention to "student innovators" who are in the field of "Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences (STEMM)."

The statement further explained that the grant is for full-time students who are in the 300 level and above in all the accredited tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It also promised to give "mentorship, incubation support, and business development services" to applicants. The government explained that this will help them "scale their ventures and tackle real-world challenges."

According to the government, the programme is being implemented in conjunction with the Bank of Industry to ensure "transparency and accountability."

Applicants are to apply through the svcg.education.gov.ng

Nigerians react as FG launches S-VCG

Some Nigerians who have visited the website have shared their experiences. Below are some of their comments:

Lee said the business registration document is required:

"One of the requests is the business registration documents. Like how na."

Babaji Abubakar Tanko said his university was not listed:

"So also, the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, FUHSA, is not among the universities listed. Including Dentistry as for department."

Ayomide Roheemot wrote:

"Not all courses/departments are there because I can’t find Public Health Science in the lists."

Emmanuel Adogwu lamented:

"My school, Federal University of Health and Science, Otukpo (FUHSO)" is not on the list. It will be appreciated if it is added."

Decent decried:

"State University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Enugu, isn’t among the listed universities."

Muna queried:

"There's no Medical Laboratory Science. How can there be no Medical Laboratory Science?"

Ibrahim Khalifa questioned:

"Video upload is not going. I don't know why, please."

