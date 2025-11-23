How to Apply for FG’s N50 million Student Venture Capital Grant As Portal Opens
- FG has opened applications for the new Student Venture Capital Grant, offering up to N50 million equity-free funding
- The programme for undergraduate innovators in STEMM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine fields.
- Beneficiaries will also receive mentorship and all applicants who complete submissions get a one-year Google Gemini Pro licence
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Federal Government has opened the application portal for the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), a new funding initiative offering up to N50 million equity-free financing to undergraduate innovators in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine fields.
The programme is in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), is designed to help Nigerian students transform research, inventions, and ideas into market-ready products and high-growth startups.
According to the government, the initiative aims to reposition higher education as a centre for technology development, job creation, and globally competitive innovation.
A statement on the official page reads:
“The Federal Government is supporting young innovators with up to N50 million in equity-free funding, incubation support, training, and mentorship to strengthen Nigeria’s knowledge economy and drive national development.”
What is the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG)?
The S-VCG — formally Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences Student Venture Capital Grant — is a government-backed investment window supporting student entrepreneurs developing innovative, commercially scalable solutions.
The grant provides:
- Up to ₦50 million equity-free funding per project
- Business incubation and mentorship
- Enterprise development support
- A one-year Google Gemini Pro license for all applicants who submit proposals
The government says the idea is to support innovators from idea stage to market launch without requiring them to give up ownership of their projects.
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the initiative aligns with the plan to build “a skilled, innovation-driven workforce capable of competing globally.”
Who can apply?
To qualify, applicants must:
- Be Nigerian undergraduates enrolled in accredited universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education
- Have a project rooted in STEMM fields
- Show commercial potential, scalability and strong problem-solving value
- Provide valid proof of studentship
Although targeted mainly at 300-level students and above, all full-time STEMM undergraduates with viable innovations are eligible, the Nation reports.
Applicants must upload:
Student ID and admission/registration documents
A detailed project proposal outlining the problem, solution, methodology, and market viability
Profiles of team members and assigned roles
What types of projects are supported?
Eligible categories include:
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning
- Healthcare technology, medical devices, biotechnology
- Renewable and green energy solutions
- Robotics, automation, data science, advanced manufacturing
- Environmental and climate-focused technologies
Beneficiaries will receive equity-free capital, structured incubation, and expert business support, while even non-selected applicants will gain premium digital tools for continuous skill development.
FG invites Nigerian youths for oil and gas jobs training
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched a new training programme aimed at equipping 10,000 young Nigerians with high-demand skills for employment in the oil and gas industry.
The initiative, known as the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, seeks to prepare Nigerian graduates and technicians for emerging opportunities in the oil and gas sector.
The training is open to Nigerians below 35 years who possess OND, HND, or B.Sc. qualifications.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.