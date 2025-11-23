FG has opened applications for the new Student Venture Capital Grant, offering up to N50 million equity-free funding

The programme for undergraduate innovators in STEMM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine fields.

Beneficiaries will also receive mentorship and all applicants who complete submissions get a one-year Google Gemini Pro licence

The Federal Government has opened the application portal for the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), a new funding initiative offering up to N50 million equity-free financing to undergraduate innovators in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine fields.

The programme is in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), is designed to help Nigerian students transform research, inventions, and ideas into market-ready products and high-growth startups.

According to the government, the initiative aims to reposition higher education as a centre for technology development, job creation, and globally competitive innovation.

A statement on the official page reads:

“The Federal Government is supporting young innovators with up to N50 million in equity-free funding, incubation support, training, and mentorship to strengthen Nigeria’s knowledge economy and drive national development.”

What is the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG)?

The S-VCG — formally Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences Student Venture Capital Grant — is a government-backed investment window supporting student entrepreneurs developing innovative, commercially scalable solutions.

The grant provides:

Up to ₦50 million equity-free funding per project

Business incubation and mentorship

Enterprise development support

A one-year Google Gemini Pro license for all applicants who submit proposals

The government says the idea is to support innovators from idea stage to market launch without requiring them to give up ownership of their projects.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the initiative aligns with the plan to build “a skilled, innovation-driven workforce capable of competing globally.”

Who can apply?

To qualify, applicants must:

Be Nigerian undergraduates enrolled in accredited universities, polytechnics, or colleges of education

Have a project rooted in STEMM fields

Show commercial potential, scalability and strong problem-solving value

Provide valid proof of studentship

Although targeted mainly at 300-level students and above, all full-time STEMM undergraduates with viable innovations are eligible, the Nation reports.

Applicants must upload:

Student ID and admission/registration documents

A detailed project proposal outlining the problem, solution, methodology, and market viability

Profiles of team members and assigned roles

What types of projects are supported?

Eligible categories include:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning

Healthcare technology, medical devices, biotechnology

Renewable and green energy solutions

Robotics, automation, data science, advanced manufacturing

Environmental and climate-focused technologies

Beneficiaries will receive equity-free capital, structured incubation, and expert business support, while even non-selected applicants will gain premium digital tools for continuous skill development.

