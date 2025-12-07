Environmental engineers have stressed that Nigeria's seas, rivers, wetlands and coastal zones are vital national assets

The experts stated that these natural environments supply food and livelihoods, moderate climate, enable transport and trade, and house tremendous biodiversity

Environmental engineers said sustainably-managed aquatic and marine systems form the blue economy’s backbone, conserving ecosystems while creating jobs and wealth

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering energy and environmental issues.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Experts in environmental matters have urged the Bola Tinubu-led federal government to leverage alternative energy sources to drive Nigeria’s blue economy and enhance productivity.

Energy specialists and industry stakeholders made this call at the 2025 national conference and annual general meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), held recently in Ibadan, Oyo state. Legit.ng's reporter attended the event.

At the NIEE national conference 2025, experts urge the federal government to tap alternative energy to boost Nigeria’s blue economy.

Source: Original

The 2025 conference, organised by Nigeria’s foremost environmental engineers, focused on the blue economy and explored how the country can utilise its over 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to transform into a gas-powered economy by 2030.

Blue economy: Stakeholders urged to collaborate

While acknowledging the federal government’s notable strides in driving decarbonisation strategies, health, and safety, an environmental expert, Stephen Adesola, emphasised the need for increased collaboration among stakeholders to fully harness the potential of the blue economy.

Adesola stated:

“Recently, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) unveiled the Nigerian Maritime Carbon Emission System at COP30 in Brazil, a system that measures and tracks our carbon footprint. That, for me, is a giant step forward.

“The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has also set very ambitious guidelines, and step by step, our government is making significant efforts to meet these timelines.

"Generally, the government is doing decently well, but we need to move the dots a lot further and conversations around leveraging alternative energy sources. Nigeria's proven gas reserves currently stand at 209 trillion cubic feet (TCF). How can we leverage this opportunity to drive the blue economy? And so, government is currently walking the talk; policymakers and experts are walking the talk, but we need more collaboration.”

Participants gather at NIEE’s annual conference in Ibadan to discuss the blue economy and sustainable practices.

Source: Original

Legit.ng reports that reducing pollution in Nigeria’s waterways and ensuring environmental integrity were also major points of concern. Kolawole Adisa, head of the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), lamented that only 20% of plastic waste is recycled in Nigeria. He highlighted that plastic waste polluting water bodies can be converted into products with significant economic value.

Adisa said:

“We are already liaising with the government to develop a technical document that will unlock the potential of what is currently considered waste, which ends up causing pollution in our oceans."

NIEE chairman outlines key achievements

Reflecting on the NIEE's strides under his stewardship, the national chairman of the professional body, Engr. Nureni Ogunyemi, outlined 'key milestones'.

Ogunyemi explained in a chat with Legit.ng:

“In the first year of this administration, we were able to acquire a vehicle for the institution to facilitate attendance at environmental programmes. In the second year, we established a Resource Technology Centre, which now serves as the national secretariat for our institution, making us the fifth division to have a national secretariat."

NIEE honours fellows and champions blue economy at annual conference in Ibadan.

Source: Original

NIEE honours outstanding fellows

Legit.ng reports that this year’s annual conference, themed 'Blue Economy, Green Practices: Engineering for Environmental Integrity,' aimed to raise awareness for improved environmental protection through sustainable policies. The event also saw deserving members awarded fellowship status in recognition of their contributions to environmental engineering.

A newly-inducted fellow said:

“I feel elated. Being recognised with this fellowship award reflects that you have played your part and been identified in leadership. It is another responsibility and duty to serve."

Through the insights shared at the 2025 annual conference of the NIEE, campaigns for a greener environment, pollution control, and the full harnessing of Nigeria’s blue economic potential are set to take centre stage in national discussions.

Read more news on Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers:

Expert harps on environmental sustainability

Legit.ng earlier reported that Engr. Azeez Agoro said environmental impact assessment (EIA) remains a fundamental pillar in ensuring sustainable development.

Agoro, the 6th chairman of the NIEE, Lagos state chapter, explained that engineering has the power to address the greatest challenges of every era, equipping humanity with the measures to enhance the quality of life.

He stated that safety and regulatory compliance must be taken seriously, adding that environmental protection is a shared duty among stakeholders - government, industries, communities, and individuals.

Source: Legit.ng