MURIC warned the United States over alleged calls to pressure President Tinubu to outlaw Shari’ah law and Hisbah in Nigeria

Professor Ishaq Akintola described the call by Dr Ebenezer Obadare as undemocratic, imperialistic and a threat to national security

The organisation stated that any interference with Shari’ah could alienate Muslims and undermine efforts to combat terrorism

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has warned the United States over alleged calls by Dr Ebenezer Obadare, Senior Fellow of the Council on Foreign Relations, urging Washington to pressure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ban Shari’ah law and Hisbah in Nigeria.

In a statement, MURIC’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, described Obadare’s call as “crossing the red line” and cautioned that any interference with Nigeria’s Islamic legal system could alienate Muslims and undermine national security efforts.

“Obadare’s call is mischievous, reactionary and outlandish. It is undemocratic, neocolonial and imperialistic,” Akintola said.

He added,

“Shari’ah is the Muslims’ way of life. It cannot be separated from Islam. The moment anyone attempts to touch our Shari’ah, we begin to see him seeking to eliminate Islam in its totality. Our advice is this: Don’t go there. It is the red line.”

MURIC questions US intentions on terrorism

According to the statement, Obadare reportedly made the call during a joint House briefing in response to US President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

MURIC asked whether the United States’ focus is genuinely on combating terrorism or whether it is targeting Islam.

The group stressed that Shari’ah and Hisbah are constitutionally and legally protected, reflecting the choice of the Nigerian people, and that attempts to outlaw them would betray democratic principles.

Shari’ah as a pillar of Nigerian society

The organisation also warned that any attempt to undermine Shari’ah law could exacerbate social tensions and weaken the fight against extremism.

“Shutting down Shari’ah institutions does not fight terrorism; it helps bandits and extremists gain ground,” the statement read.

MURIC’s warning signals growing concern among Nigerian Muslim organisations over perceived foreign interference in the country’s legal and religious affairs.

