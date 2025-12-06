Civil society groups said Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has gotten a “golden opportunity” to prove her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Nigeria Integrity Watch welcomed Akpabio’s N200 billion lawsuit and said it moved the dispute from public chatter to a lawful judicial process

Senator Akpabio sought damages, retractions and broadcast apologies while Natasha declared readiness to prove her sexual harassment claims in court

Civil society groups have placed Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan at the centre of a fresh national debate after declaring that she now has a “golden opportunity” to prove her allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The position followed a N200 billion libel suit filed by Akpabio, which they said had created a lawful and decisive avenue to test the claims before a court.

Nigeria Integrity Watch, a coalition of civic organisations, said the lawsuit had removed political distractions and placed the matter where it properly belongs.

The group noted that both lawmakers now have a structured platform to resolve a dispute that has dominated public conversation for weeks.

Civil society welcomes judicial route

Dr John Samuel Nangi, National Convener of NIW, said the matter was a private dispute between the two senators and should remain so while the court determines the facts.

In his view, the suit closes the door to speculation and opens a direct legal channel for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to present her case.

He said the organisation welcomed the development because it offered a path that avoids prolonged media drama.

Nangi stated that Senator Akpabio was within his rights to seek legal remedy after he felt injured by the public allegations.

He added that the courtroom was the only place where the claims and counterclaims could be tested. He urged both parties to avoid trial by media and respect the judicial process.

Akpabio sues for damages and retractions

Senator Akpabio’s lawsuit accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of granting interviews and publishing online content where she allegedly described him as a “predator who exploited his position for personal gratification.”

The action, filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court under case number FCT HC CV 3356 2025, claims that millions of Nigerians consumed the reports and that the allegations severely damaged his reputation.

He is seeking extensive damages, removals of all online materials and broadcast apologies across major media platforms.

The suit follows Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s declaration that she is prepared to prove her claims. She said the court case finally offers the platform she was previously denied after the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee allegedly refused to hear her petition.

She posted that she would demonstrate how her refusal to submit to alleged advances led to sustained political pressure against her.

A court order issued on 6 November 2025 permitted the claimant to serve the processes through the Clerk of the National Assembly after attempts at direct service failed.

Preparations for trial have since begun and legal analysts say the case could become one of the most closely watched political legal battles in recent years.

