Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has announced her readiness to prove her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She made the declaration after receiving a ₦200 billion defamation lawsuit filed against her by Akpabio in Abuja on Friday, December 5.

According to Natasha, the lawsuit provides the platform she has long awaited, after the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee allegedly denied her the opportunity to present her claims.

“The court case now provides the platform to tell my story. I will prove that I was indeed sexually harassed and that my refusal to submit to the alleged advances triggered sustained political attacks against me. See you in court, Godswill Akpabio,” she said.

Akpabio demands damages and public apologies

Senate President Akpabio is seeking extensive damages, retractions, and nationwide broadcast apologies over interviews and online content where Natasha made the allegations.

Court documents show that Akpabio claims millions of Nigerians consumed the content, which he says caused public ridicule and severe damage to his reputation.

The lawsuit includes a Statement of Claim and a list of witnesses to support his case.

He is also requesting a court order for the removal of all online materials containing the allegations and consecutive broadcast apologies across major media platforms.

Court prepares for high-profile trial

A court order on 6 November 2025 allowed the claimant to serve court processes on Senator Akpoti through the Clerk of the National Assembly after direct service attempts failed.

Legal analysts anticipate that the case will become one of Nigeria’s most closely watched political legal battles, drawing national attention due to its implications for accountability, sexual harassment, and political power dynamics.

Natasha’s announcement has sparked discussions across political and social media platforms, with observers noting the significance of a sitting senator openly challenging a powerful Senate President in court.

