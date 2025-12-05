Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Ondo State Operations, has announced the sack of one of its former staff members

The security firm said Mr Owoyele Omotuyi Joseph was linked to alleged misconduct following internal investigations

The company said materials reportedly showed discussions relating to illegal bunkering activities and purported negotiations for bribes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ondo State - Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, has disengaged a former staff member, Mr. Owoyele Omotuyi Joseph, over alleged misconduct.

The company disengaged Omotuyi after uncovering WhatsApp communications, payment receipts and other documents allegedly associated with him.

The management in a public notice said the materials reportedly showed discussions relating to illegal bunkering activities and purported negotiations for bribes.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Management of Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd, Ondo State Operations.

As reported by PM News, Tantita Security said Omotuyi’s action are in violation of the company’s operational guidelines, ethical standards, and core values.

The company insisted that Omotuyi no longer represents the organisation in any form.

The organistion further warned the public, partners, and stakeholders to cease all dealings with him under the assumption of affiliation.

“Any individual or group who chooses to transact with him does so entirely at their own risk.”

The security firm reiterated its commitment to transparency, discipline and the protection of Nigeria’s critical assets.

The company added that it will not hesitate to take necessary legal or administrative actions to preserve its integrity.

Dangote offered to pay sacked workers 5 years' salaries

Recall that Dangote Refinery sacked several workers, offering to pay them full salaries for five years without work, but PENGASSAN rejected the offer.

The union protested the sackings by threatening a nationwide strike and disrupting gas supply, accusing the refinery of anti-labour practices.

After government intervention, both parties reached an agreement to reassign the affected workers without loss of pay or retaliation.

CBN plans to retire over 1000 staff with N50bn payoff

Legit.ng also reported that Reps investigate Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s plan to retire 1,000+ staff with a N50bn payoff, raising concerns over transparency and socio-economic impact.

An ad-hoc committee will assess the legality, fairness, and economic impact of the retirements and scrutinize the N50bn payoff for accountability.

The House halted the exercise, urging the Labour Ministry to safeguard affected employees' rights during the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng