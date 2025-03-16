Coalition Disowns False Allegations Against Security Firm, Backs Anti-Oil Theft Efforts
- A civil society coalition has accused certain individuals in the Niger Delta of impersonating its group to spread false allegations against a security firm combating oil theft
- The coalition's leader condemned these actions, describing them as a smear campaign by those affected by the firm’s success in tackling illegal activities
- The group reaffirmed its support for the security firm and urged authorities to take action against those attempting to mislead the public
The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Defense of Human Rights has raised concerns over alleged attempts by individuals in the Niger Delta region to impersonate the coalition and spread false allegations against Tantita Security Services Limited.
In a statement, the coalition’s president, Barrister Abe Emmanuel Kolawole, accused certain individuals of operating under the guise of human rights advocacy while engaging in illegal activities, including oil bunkering.
"Their malicious intent is clear: to tarnish Tantita Security Services's hard-earned reputation and mislead the local and international communities," Kolawole said.
"For years, oil thieves and their enablers have caused significant economic losses for our nation, depriving communities of much-needed development and putting national security at risk."
Coalition hails Tantita’s role in combating oil theft
Kolawole commended Tantita Security Services for its efforts in curbing oil theft, stating that the company’s operations had contributed to increased oil production and strengthened Nigeria’s economic position.
“Thanks to the relentless and patriotic efforts of Tantita Security Services Limited, there has been a decisive clampdown on oil theft in the region," he said.
“It is therefore not surprising that these enemies of progress, now crippled by the success of Tantita’s operations, have resorted to desperate and malicious smear campaigns."
Coalition calls for action against impersonators
The coalition urged the public and international community to disregard what it described as false narratives aimed at undermining national development.
"We strongly condemn these underhanded tactics and reaffirm our unwavering support for Tantita Security Services in its ongoing efforts to protect Nigeria’s oil assets from criminal syndicates." Kolawole said.
The group also called on security agencies to investigate and expose individuals it claims are attempting to mislead the public for personal gain.
"The fight against oil theft must not be derailed by deceptive campaigns orchestrated by those who have lost their illegal grip on the nation’s resources," the statement said.
Kolawole reiterated that the coalition remains committed to genuine human rights advocacy and would not allow its name to be used for propaganda. He added that the group would collaborate with the media to counter misrepresentation and ensure accurate information reaches the public.
Oil theft: Three Nigerians arrested, convicted
Legit.ng previously reported that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Calabar, on Monday, 13 January 2025, convicted and sentenced Olufunsho Dayo Chevy and Uwem Udo Nya to various jail terms for oil theft.
The Uyo Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted them on a one-count charge related to stealing and unlicensed dealing in petroleum products.
The convicts pleaded guilty to the charge, upon which prosecution counsel Joshua Abolarin reviewed the case facts, presented evidence, and urged the court to convict and sentence them as charged.
