Police uncovered and foiled a staged kidnapping involving a 26-year-old security guard

The suspect’s family reported his disappearance before later producing him at the station

The suspect confessed to faking the abduction over frustration and ransom demands

Police operatives of the Enugu state Command have arrested a 26-year-old man, Chibuike Joshua Ugwuja, for allegedly faking his own abduction and demanding a ransom of ₦35 million from his family.

Ugwuja, who works as a private security guard at an estate in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, was arrested by officers attached to the Trans-Ekulu Division after investigations uncovered that the reported kidnapping was staged.

Father reports disappearance

The suspect’s father had on 24 November 2025 at about 4 p.m. reported at the police station that his son, who left for work on 22 November, failed to return home.

He further informed the police that his son had sent a message through Facebook to a female neighbour, claiming that he had been abducted by unknown persons in a commercial vehicle, and that the abductors were demanding a ransom from his family.

Following the report, the police launched an intensive investigation and search operation to locate and rescue the supposed victim.

Suspect produced by family

While efforts to trace the suspect were ongoing, Ugwuja was brought to the police station by his father on 30 November 2025 at about 2 p.m.

This development came after days of sustained police operations to track his movements and uncover the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction.

Confession reveals staged kidnap

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to staging his own kidnapping.

According to the police, Ugwuja disclosed that after closing from work, he went to stay with a friend at Amorji Nike, Enugu, instead of returning home.

From there, he allegedly devised the plan and began demanding ₦35 million from his family as ransom.

He returned home on 29 November 2025 at about 9 a.m. after failing to secure the ransom. He attributed his actions to frustration over his uncle’s alleged inability to help him purchase a tricycle.

Police to prosecute suspect

The suspect has been taken into custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The police said they remained committed to ensuring that persons who abuse public trust and cause unnecessary panic are made to face the full weight of the law.

Commissioner condemns act

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, described the incident as “a regrettable height of criminality”.

He commended the parents of the suspect for promptly reporting the matter and producing their son, rather than concealing him.

“The law will take its full course,” Giwa assured.

He urged members of the public to always report suspected kidnapping cases to the police and cooperate with security agencies instead of rushing to pay ransom.

The police also advised citizens to remain vigilant and avoid actions that could trigger fear, panic and unnecessary distress within the society.

