A clash between soldiers and police officers disrupted activities at a Jos mall after a dispute involving a roadside phone repairer

Soldiers assaulted a policeman and left with his rifle after he stopped a colleague from arresting a trader

The Plateau state police command restored order and sanctioned personnel involved in the confrontation

Soldiers and police officers startled shoppers in Jos on Monday, December 1, when a brief confrontation at a busy mall along Ahmadu Bello Way spiralled into a physical fight.

Two soldiers and two policemen were seen trading punches as onlookers scattered for safety. Witnesses said the clash erupted after a soldier attempted to take a trader into custody but was stopped by a police officer on duty.

Scene of the Jos mall where soldiers and policemen clashed. Photo: FB/ NPF, BelloLukman

Source: Facebook

A social media user, Bello Lukman, who posted about the incident, claimed the soldier accused a roadside phone repairer of damaging his device, Daily Trust reported.

He said the soldier tried to arrest the trader but was asked to take the matter to a police station.

Lukman added that the soldier later returned with colleagues who assaulted the police officer and left the scene with his rifle.

Tension briefly rose in the area as traders shut their stalls, fearing a wider confrontation. Security presence was reduced after the incident, and residents scrambled to contact other agencies to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Security agencies address incident

Spokesperson for the Plateau state police command, SP Alabo Alfred, confirmed that order had been restored. He noted that officers involved in the altercation had been sanctioned after a joint review by both agencies.

Alfred said:

“The Plateau state police command is aware of the recent altercation between police officers and military personnel that occurred on December 1 2025, at Hamaz, Ahmadu Bello Way, Jos. The incident has been taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and the security personnel involved in the disgraceful act have been sanctioned accordingly by the management of the respective agencies.”

He assured residents that the matter had been resolved and that measures were already in place to prevent a repeat.

“The misunderstanding between personnel of the two responsible security agencies has been properly addressed, and measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence. The Plateau State Police Command wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control,” Alfred stated.

Police react after army arrests uniformed officer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Taraba state police command had pushed back against widespread claims suggesting that one of its personnel was caught working with armed groups during a military operation in Karim Lamido.

The clarification followed intense public interest and outrage after the army announced that a police officer was detained during a raid that neutralised four militia members in the Usmanu axis of the local government area.

In a detailed statement posted on its official X page, the police said the officer was on lawful duty at the Usmanu outstation when troops stormed the community during renewed unrest tied to long-standing disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

Source: Legit.ng