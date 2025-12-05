Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central senatorial district, has announced the passing of Isa Abonyi Obaro, a Nigerian senator in the second republic.

On Tuesday, the Kogi lawmaker took to her Facebook page to mourn the demise of one of her predecessors and prayed for the repose of the former senator.

Her post reads in part:

"I join the people of Kogi Central district to mourn the death of Senator Obaro, who served as a senator of Okehi/Okene district under the old Kwara state in the 2nd republic."

Some members of Natasha's constituency and supporters have taken to the comment section of her post to join in the mourning. Below are some of their comments:

Sadiq Abdulfatai Igoh said:

"My Distinguished Senator and mentor, thank you for lighting a candle of honour for Senator Isa Abonyi Obaro. In the quiet pages of our history, his name remains inked among the builders of Kogi Central. Today, our land bows its head not in despair, but in gratitude. A statesman has finished his earthly assignment. May the Almighty grant him peaceful rest, and may his footprints inspire those who now carry the torch of leadership. As one of your devoted grassroots youth voices, I join you and our people in mourning this loss. May strength embrace his family, and may his legacy continue to speak louder than the silence of the grave."

Abdulraheem Idris Omadibi prayed for the deceased:

"May Allah forgive him his shortcomings, enlarge his grave and grant him Aljanat Firdausi ameen."

Yusuf Sadiq Abdulsalam wrote:

"May Almighty Allah rest his humble Soul in Al-Jannat, forgive him, lighten his grave from darkness, and reward his good deeds. He was a great, scrupulous intellectual, and one of the early legal practitioners who represented Ebiraland in the early days of Kwara State during the Second Republic. He was later elected to succeed the late Senator Mallam Abdulsalam Robin in the Senate. These people transformed the Ebiraland politics into the National limelight, and brought the Federal attention to Ebiraland. They will always be remembered for their politics without bitterness."

Comrade Yakubu Okeji Lukman prayed for the late senator:

"May Allah be pleased with his soul and grant him eternal rest"

