Is It True That Arise News Suspended Rufai Oseni? Here is What We Know
- Arise News presenter Rufai Oseni denied being suspended and said he went on leave
- Oseni explained on X that his break was a personal decision after months of continuous work
- Fans reacted online with mixed emotions, expressing both relief and concern over his absence
Arise News presenter, Rufai Oseni, has dispelled widespread speculation that he was suspended by the television station, insisting that he merely went on leave.
In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Oseni assured viewers that his absence from the Morning Show was temporary.
“I have not left Arise TV. I dey kampe. I thank you all for the love. I will be back soon,” he wrote.
Presenter explains absence from screen
In a follow-up post, the broadcaster explained that his break was a personal decision after months of continuous work.
“I have worked for about a year and I decided to go on leave. After I rest small I go return. I love you all,” Oseni added.
His comments came amid growing online speculation that his absence was connected to internal issues at the station.
Mixed reactions trail clarification
Oseni’s explanation triggered mixed reactions from viewers and social media users, with some expressing relief and others remaining sceptical.
One user, Genevieve Mbama, questioned the timing of the leave, writing:
“Lols. Leave ko ni. You went on leave this year for 4 weeks before Mario went to have her baby. How many leaves you want to take in a year?”
Another user, @mosho_times, expressed concern but goodwill:
“I said a word of prayer for you this morning sha as I haven’t seen you on morning show for days… Even though I don’t like, I no fit wish you bad.”
Fans express support and anticipation
Many viewers also expressed how much they missed the outspoken journalist on Arise News.
“I’m missing you already. If I tune Arise TV and you’re not there, I will just move. There is no morning show without you,” wrote @Princec30339654.
Another fan, @DanielDon221611, added:
“Please don’t stay too long. You are one of the reasons most of us are watching Arise News.”
As of the time of filing this report, Arise News Management has not issued any official statement regarding Oseni’s absence, with the broadcaster’s clarification remaining the only public explanation so far.
