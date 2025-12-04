Nigeria’s Presidential Jet Delisted from International Sales Platform by US Company
- Nigeria’s presidential Boeing 737-700 Business Jet has been quietly removed from the international sales platform
- JetHQ, the marketing firm handling the listing, confirmed the withdrawal and directed inquiries to the Nigerian government
- The move followed months of uncertainty after the Tinubu administration announced plans to sell the aircraft in July 2025
The marketing firm JetHQ has withdrawn Nigeria’s presidential Boeing 737-700 Business Jet from its sales platform.
The aircraft, which had been listed on the company’s website, could no longer be found when checked by reporters.
In an email response to The PUNCH, JetHQ’s Manager of Market Research, Laurie Barringer, confirmed the delisting and directed all further inquiries to the Nigerian government.
“Thank you for your email. We no longer have the listing on the Boeing. You will need to reach out to the Nigerian Government for information as to what has become of the aircraft. I appreciate your time, Laurie Barringer, Manager of Market Research, JetHQ,” the email read.
Government yet to respond
A media aide to the National Security Adviser, Ismail Garba, had promised to provide clarification but had yet to respond days after making the commitment.
The development followed earlier reports in October 2025 that the jet, listed by the Federal Government in July 2025, remained unsold nearly four months after being uploaded to the international aircraft sales platform.
JetHQ previously confirmed availability
At the time, email exchanges between The PUNCH and JetHQ showed that the aircraft was still available. JetHQ’s Market Research Assistant, Marinell Nuevo, confirmed that the jet “remains available” but referred further inquiries to Barringer.
Barringer later explained that the firm would not disclose details beyond availability, describing such information as proprietary.
“We do not provide this kind of information to anyone but the direct owner of the aircraft. This is considered proprietary information. I hope you can understand.
“The only data that we can provide you is that the aircraft remains available for sale,” Barringer said.
Boeing 737 refurbishment and value
Before its removal from the listing, records showed that the jet underwent partial refurbishment and inspections at AMAC’s Basel facility in July 2024. The work included first-class seat refurbishment, cabin carpet replacement, and major C1–C2 inspections.
According to aircraftcostcalculator.com, a pre-owned Boeing 737 BBJ carries an average market value of about $56m, depending on configuration and maintenance records.
History of Nigeria’s presidential jet
The aircraft was purchased in 2005 for $43m under then-President Olusegun Obasanjo and has remained part of the Presidential Air Fleet.
In July 2025, the Tinubu administration announced plans to sell the jet as part of a cost-cutting and fleet rationalisation strategy. The move came amid growing public scrutiny of government spending.
FG puts presidential jet up for sale amid cost
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has officially listed one of its presidential aircraft, a Boeing 737‑700 Business Jet, for sale nearly two decades after it was acquired under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
The listing, hosted by AMAC Aerospace in Basel, Switzerland, marks a significant move to trim the costly and aging Presidential Air Fleet.
Originally purchased in 2005 for $43 million, the BBJ, bearing the tail number 5N-FGT, has been a central figure in Nigeria’s VIP air travel.
