Keyamo Under Fire as Critics Slam ‘Poor’ Nigeria's 1st International Air Show

Aviation and Aerospace Development minister, Festus Keyamo, faced heavy criticism after the maiden Nigeria International Air Show was widely described as poorly executed

The minister admitted shortcomings and apologised as he promised improvements in future editions

Aviation stakeholders expressed disappointment and argued that Nigeria should have prioritised fixing infrastructure over hosting the air show

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has come under intense criticism following what many have described as a “poorly executed” maiden Nigeria International Air Show.

The event, held in Abuja, drew mixed reactions from participants and industry observers, prompting Keyamo to publicly apologise and promise significant improvements in subsequent editions.

Keyamo admits shortcomings

Keyamo, in his speech on the first day of the airshow, acknowledged the shortcomings of the event, describing the show as an initial step in Nigeria’s aviation ambitions but conceding that it fell short of expectations, Leadership reported.

“This is our first attempt. It will not be perfect. We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose,” he said.

He assured that the government would study the failings of the inaugural edition and implement corrective measures.

“We will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar, standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore.”

Keyamo described the air show as a “bold declaration” of Nigeria’s readiness to compete globally, stressing that the event was designed as a platform for innovation, investment, and collaboration.

“As we take this bold first step, I ask that we remain patient, collaborative, and ambitious. It may not be perfect, but it is our beginning,” he noted.

Keyamo highlights sector reforms

Despite the criticisms, Keyamo emphasised some achievements in the aviation sector, particularly Nigeria’s improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention.

“Nigeria has significantly enhanced its global standing in aircraft financing through the implementation of the Cape Town Convention and the Aircraft Protocol,” he said.

He highlighted the operationalisation of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) as a major step that has boosted confidence among global aircraft lessors.

He added that ongoing legal and regulatory reforms were designed to reduce risk for investors and expand access to aircraft leasing for Nigerian airlines.

Stakeholders express disappointment

Some industry players, while speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 3, were far less forgiving.

A senior stakeholder, who requested anonymity, criticised both the planning and the choice of Abuja as the venue.

“Thank God he admitted the failure of the ‘air show’. Abuja is the wrong place for an airshow because of the terrain challenges," the stakeholder said.

The stakeholder argued that Nigeria should prioritise fixing basic aviation infrastructure before attempting large-scale international showcases.

“We are avoiding tackling our small but urgent and important infrastructural decay. Instead, we have taken a giant leap to show the world that we have not been left behind. The eye service didn’t work.”

He noted that Nigerian airlines urgently need more aircraft rather than exhibitions.

“There are companies ready to offer short-term leases to credible airlines. This should be the discussion to help the airlines, not the failed airshow.”

With mixed reactions from industry players and the public, pressure is mounting on Keyamo’s ministry to deliver a better-organised and more impactful second edition.

While the minister maintains that the air show marks the beginning of a long-term aviation vision, critics insist that the government must address fundamental issues before attempting to host another global-scale event.

Keyamo reacts shortly after day-1 of the event

Sharply reacting to the backlash over the botched event, Keyamo took to X with a tone many described as more defensive than reassuring, lamenting, yet again, that newspapers dared to report what the public actually saw.

He complained that Leadership had “copied” The Guardian’s report, before dramatically reposting a portion of his printed speech as if it were some magical proof of competence.

According to him, his statement about “baby steps” was merely a “modest statement,” not an apology, insisting that journalists should apparently learn to read his mind and “differentiate” the two.

