Tinubu’s Ambassadorial List: Peter Obi Reacts, Questions Integrity of Nominees
- The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says several names on Tinubu’s ambassadorial list are shocking and reflect rising mediocrity in leadership
- He criticised the government for prioritising political celebrations while Nigerians face insecurity and economic hardship
- The criticism comes amid growing public concern over some individuals listed in the President’s latest set of 32 ambassadorial nominees
The 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed strong reservations about the new set of ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.
In a statement released on X on Monday, the former Anambra state governor criticised the quality of some of the nominees, questioning their suitability to represent Nigeria on the global stage.
Obi said several names on the list were “shocking” and underscored what he described as the administration’s growing tolerance for mediocrity.
“Yes, some of the names being paraded to represent us as ambassadors globally are shocking. But with a leadership that has allowed mediocrity, corruption, and impunity to rise to the top, who else did you expect them to choose?” Obi wrote.
Obi laments extravagant lifestyle of politicians
Obi also lamented the state of the country, accusing the political class of focusing on self-interest at a time when millions of households are struggling.
“When our people are being killed, our leaders are busy hosting dinners. When children are being snatched from their schools, the political class is celebrating and dancing,” he said.
"First Lady hosting extravagant dinners for Senators while children are being abducted, and the countless killings across the country.”
Obi added that families could no longer afford basic meals while political leaders were “welcoming defectors and exchanging gifts as though Nigeria is not burning.”
“This is not governance. This is not leadership. And this is certainly not the Nigeria we deserve,” he added.
The criticism comes amid growing public concern over some individuals listed in the President’s latest set of 32 ambassadorial nominees submitted to the upper chamber on November 29.
Tinubu's ambassadorial nominees
The new list followed an earlier set of three nominees sent the previous week.
Among those nominated are Reno Omokri, former presidential aide; Mahmood Yakubu, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-aviation minister; former governors Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Senator Jimoh Ibrahim; former Ekiti First Lady Angela Adebayo; and former Adamawa Senator Grace Bent.
A former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joe Keshi, also raised concerns, arguing that some nominees “should have no business being in the diplomatic service by any standard.”
Presidency dismissed criticisms on ambassadorial list
Ademola Oshodi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, said the list reflected Tinubu’s best judgment.
He insisted that the President had the right to select individuals he believed could advance his administration’s goals.
The Senate is expected to begin screening the nominees in the coming days.
Full profiles of three ambassadors nominated by Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm three new non‑career ambassadors nearly two years after recalling all envoys in September 2023.
The nominees, Kayode Are, Aminu Dalhatu, and Ayodele Oke, each brought decades of experience in diplomacy, intelligence, and national security.
Their appointments were seen as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s foreign representation with seasoned professionals.
