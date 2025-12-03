NEC approved N100 billion for the rehabilitation of all security agencies’ training institutions and N2.6 billion for consultancy services

Governor Peter Mbah highlighted the poor state of training facilities and called for urgent intervention

Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed government commitment to translating reforms into tangible results for citizens

FCT, Abuja - The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the sum of N100 billion, pending final ratification by President Bola Tinubu, for the rehabilitation of training institutions for the police and other security agencies across Nigeria.

The approval follows recommendations by an ad hoc committee constituted earlier this year to assess the state of security training facilities nationwide.

This was revealed by aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima, Stanley Nkwocha via X on Wednesday, December 3.

At its 154th meeting, held virtually on Wednesday, NEC also approved N2.6 billion for consultancy services linked to the project.

President Tinubu had initially proposed the overhaul during the 152nd NEC meeting in October, emphasising the need to modernise and revamp the country’s security training infrastructure.

Governors stress urgency of rehabilitation

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, highlighted the poor state of most training institutions.

“The facilities are in dire condition. Without urgent intervention, our security agencies will continue to operate below the standard expected of them,” he said during his presentation.

Vice President and Chairman of NEC, Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the issue.

He also called on governors to ensure that economic reforms translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

“Our task is not to admire problems, but to solve them. Not to explain challenges, but to overcome them. And not to hope for progress, but to engineer it.

“Today’s agenda speaks to our shared responsibility to build a nation where reforms translate into results, and where policies are not mere promises but convincing instruments of change felt in the markets, schools, clinics and farms across our federation," VP Shettima said.

Funding details and next steps

NEC approved N100 billion for the rehabilitation works, with an additional N2.6 billion earmarked for consultancy services to ensure proper project planning and implementation. The project will cover all security agencies’ training institutions nationwide.

Governor Mbah stressed that proper planning and funding are key to achieving a modern, functional training system.

“This investment will equip our security personnel with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to protect Nigerians effectively,” he said.

Other updates from the NEC meeting

The meeting also reviewed Nigeria’s key accounts:

Excess Crude Account (ECA): $525,823.39

Stabilisation Account: N71,647,494,101.12

Natural Resources Development Account: N79,252,769,532.35

Additionally, NEC received updates on polio eradication efforts, noting a 39% reduction in circulating variant poliovirus type 2 cases compared with the same period last year.

The Minister of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, briefed the council on the cost and availability of domestic gas, highlighting ongoing efforts to settle validated debts owed to gas producers to boost domestic supply.

